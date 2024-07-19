Necrozma theory says Ultra Beast will be important in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A, the internet has been flooded with rumors about which Pokemon will star in the game and what the story may look like.

Theories so far have covered everything imaginable – ranging from Mega Tera Pokemon to Hoopa as the main antagonist – but the latest piece of speculation places the Ultra Beast Necrozma as the unlikely star of the new Legends game.

Popping up in a creative X thread from artist @SoulSilverArt, the idea that Necrozma could feature in Legends Z-A was eagerly received by the community. While some had their doubts, many found the theory to have a surprising amount of logic to back it up.

Wild fan theory places Necrozma in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Company Dawn Wings Necrozma from the Pokemon anime.

In their theory, SoulSilverArt pointed out that Lumiose Tower is known as Prism Tower, connecting to Necrozma’s title of the Prism Pokemon perfectly.

They also noted how Paris, the inspiration for Lumiose City, is sometimes known as the City of Light and that Necrozma, “Travels through universes looking for light sources to devour.” Further on, they speculated that Legends Z-A could involve Necrozma stealing all the light from the city.

Alongside this, other key elements were pointed out, like a stunning piece of Necrozma TCG artwork with Lumiose Tower apparently in the back, a tie between Z-moves and Mega Evolutions, and even a piece of dialogue from X & Y that appeared to be hinting at Necrozma’s aura in Lumiose City.

The TCG artwork in particular caught the attention of other Pokemon players in the thread. One noted, “Wait a minute. It’s Necrozma. In front of Prism tower. Necrozma, the Prism Pokemon… if they make the correlation and bring it back that would be insanity and my mind would be blown.”

A tie to the Pokemon manga was even referenced here, with one player noting, “wait doesn’t Zygarde fight Necrozma in the Pokemon Manga” – which is absolutely correct. In the Sun & Moon arc of the manga, Necrozma and Zygarde have a brutal fight that could point to them being interlinked.

While the idea of Necrozma being involved in Pokemon Legends Z-A certainly appealed to some players, others weren’t sold. A handful of viewers accused SoulSilverArt of overthinking it, with one saying, “Isn’t it better to wait and see what officially happens, officially.”

Whether you’re a fan of the Necrozma theory or not, it’s clear that the hype for the next Legends game is steadily reaching a fever pitch. While you wait for further news about it, make sure to check out our guide to every confirmed Pokemon in the Z-A trailer and what we know about the location so far.