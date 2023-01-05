Where to find Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Location guide

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Nasty Plot is a potent move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can boost your Special Attack by two stages, but you’ll need to know the right location to find it first.

While it can be tempting to simply go for high-damage attacks every time it’s your turn in a Pokemon battle, there are loads of non-damaging moves that are more than worth your attention.

One of these is Nasty Plot, a Dark-type move that boosts the user’s Special Attack by two stages. If you’ve got a special attacker like Slowbro or Hydreigon, this could be exactly what you need to win.

Where to find the Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can get the Nasty Plot TM by visiting Research Station No. 2 in Area Zero (also known as the Great Crater of Paldea) and then climbing up the tall cliff behind it.

Look for a glowing yellow item on top of another small cliff and pick it up to add Nasty Plot to your inventory.

The Pokemon Company We already picked it up, but this is where the Nasty Plot TM is located.

While this is the easiest way to get the Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you do need to complete the game’s three main paths before you can access Area Zero, which is quite far into the game.

There is an alternative way to get the Nasty Plot TM if you’ve not made it to Area Zero yet, but be aware that it’s very time-consuming.

For this method, you’ll need to complete all of Professor Raifort’s history lessons at the Academy and pass the final exam. You can access these by speaking to the receptionist at the Academy’s front desk.

These lessons are unlocked in stages so you’ll have to progress further through the three main story paths if they’re not all currently available to complete.

Once you’ve finished these lessons and exams, you’ll then need to catch the four Treasures of Ruin Legendaries: Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu.

Each of these Legendaries has eight hidden stakes that need to be found around the Paldea region. When you’ve collected all eight, you’ll be able to encounter that Legendary at their respective Shrine.

After you’ve caught all four Legendaries (remember to save before battling them!) return to the Staff Room at the Academy and speak to Professor Raifort, who will hand over the Nasty Plot TM as a reward.

The Pokemon Company Only a few Pokemon can learn Nasty Plot.

How to craft the Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Once you’ve obtained the Nasty Plot TM using either of the above methods, you’ll be able to craft more of them by using a TM Machine at any Pokemon Center in the game.

In order to do this, you’ll need the following items: 5000 LP, 3 Meowth Furs, 3 Spiritomb Fragments, and 3 Tatsugiri Scales. The Pokemon-related materials can be obtained by defeating them in the wild.

Now you know where to find the Nasty Plot TM, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

