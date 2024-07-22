Multiple Pokemon are the wrong type according to fans

Several Pokemon are being put under the microscope, as long-time fans picked out the Pocket Monsters that they feel don’t match their type. Whether it’s Pokemon that swim but aren’t Water-type, or winged Pokemon that can’t Fly, there are a lot of weird discrepancies over the years.

A Pokemon fan shared a post to Reddit, with the comment, “What Pokemon’s typing will always disturb your inner peace?” Then, other fans of the series added to the discussion, bringing in hundreds of comments from passionate players.

Possibly the most popular theory and comment harkens back to the original anime, as one person answered the original question, saying, “Golduck not being psychic type.”

Neither Psyduck or Golduck are Psychic-type Pokemon, despite both of the creatures being capable of Psychic-type moves and even routinely using them in the anime. Whether they were originally envisioned as Water and Psychic-type Pokemon or not, it feels like a glaring omission.

A more recent example pulls on a Pokemon from Sword & Shield, as one comment adds, “Cursola not being Rock/Ghost has me completely convinced that GameFreak has some internal rule against the Type’s existence.”

In fact, the person behind this comment backed up their theory, adding, “IT’S BLEACHED AND DEAD, THE CALCITE SKELETON IS ALL THAT’S LEFT!”

What’s more, they’re particularly to talk on the subject, as they revealed, “I now work at a marine bio lab specifically with coral and shall forever lament Cursola not at least having STAB Meteor Beam.”

One suggestion from a comment would shift one of the very first Pokemon, as someone replied pointing out that Blastoise is the only original starter that remains a single type when fully evolved. Taking its cannons into account, they add, “With Steel being a thing now, it should be retconned like Magnemite was.”

While it would be a drastic change for the Pokemon, other players backed the change, with one person saying, “Huge fan of this change. I think Blastoise needed it tbh. I’ve always felt that Blastoise was kind of underwhelming.”

Then, one suggestion would give a clever twist to a new inclusion that joined the series in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. “Houndstone is not a rock type, even though it has stone on its name, it is based on a headstone.”

It gets even more frustrating when considering that this combination could have filled a glaring hole in Pokemon history, as the person explained further, “It has a headstone on its head and Ghost Rock is one of the unused type pairings. God it just makes me so angry..”

