Most popular Charizard Pokemon cards of all time: Base Set, Gold Star, Skyridge

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has many legendary cards, but Charizard is the undisputed king when it comes to rarity and value. Here are the most popular 10 Charizard Pokemon cards of all time in 2022.

While technically not a legendary or mythical Pokemon, Charizard is one of the most well-known and beloved Pokemon in the entire franchise. A flying, fire-breathing dragon, Charizard oozes cool and is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the original 150 ‘Pocket Monsters’ series.

Charizard was the crown jewel of the original Base Set of the Pokemon Trading Card game, and this status has followed the ‘mon even decades later. While bigger, rarer, and more powerful Pokemon have appeared in the games, Charizard’s appeal has endured, and in the TCG, the dragon still reigns supreme.

Advertisement

Today, there are countless Charizard Pokemon cards, but there are some that tower above the rest — so here are the 10 most popular ones you need to know about in 2022.

10 most popular Charizard Pokemon cards

Below, we’ve curated a list of the 10 most popular Charizard Pokemon cards of all time: Some are also among the most expensive Pokemon cards too, however, for this list, we’re going to focus on which Charizard Pokemon cards are the most iconic and sought after:

Crystal Charizard Holo Skyridge

Release Date: 2003

Part of the Skyridge set, this Charizard card was released as the Pokemon Trading Card craze was coming to an end. However, while interest in Pokemon cards began to dissipate, those who would then go on to become collectors for years to come found a new legend to chase — and once again, this was a Charizard card.

Advertisement

This rare Crystal Holo design variant was extremely limited, even at release. Those who still collected the cards in 2003 will be familiar with its design, because, at the time, it was all anyone could talk about. In November 2020, a Skyridge Crystal Charizard card sold for $25,100 at auction.

While the Skyridge Crystal Charizard isn’t the most famous or celebrated Charizard card, its legend continues to endure nearly twenty years later.

Charizard Gold Star Holo Dragon Frontiers

Release Date: 2006

The 2006 Dragon Frontiers Charizard card is the successor to the Skyridge Crystal Charizard in many ways. While more Charizard cards were printed between 2003 and 2006, this would be the next one to achieve legendary status among the fans: A status that would also continue to be celebrated years later in 2021 when the card sold for an eye-watering $25,405 at auction.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

The artwork depicts a Shiny Charizard, which helps it to stand out from previous cards that showed the dragon ‘mon in its standard orange form.

Charizard Pokemon 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set

Release Date: 1999 This was the Pokemon card that every kid who grew up in the 90s wanted, as Charizard was the king of the original base set. Those who had this card became legends of the playground, and their reluctance to trade it, coupled with its rarity, only added to its legend. The card was also incredibly powerful, too, and when it was removed from the deck, most opponents knew they had a difficult task ahead of them. In 2020, rapper Logic paid over $226k for a 1st Edition Charizard, setting a new bar for the Pokemon card’s value. However, in 2022, the card sold for an unbelievable $420,000 at auction. According to the auction house, only 121 Charizards in the whole world are known to exist with the perfect Gem Mint 10 rating — making this one of the most valuable TCG collectibles of all time. The most expensive Charizard Pokemon card: Topsun Blue Back Release Date: 1995 This Charizard card is considered the second most expensive Pokemon card of all time — and the most expensive Charizard card. However, this is disputed by some, as while this is a Charizard Pokemon card, it’s not technically part of the Pokemon Trading card Game. The card was produced in 1995, while the Pokemon TCG launched in 1996. While the debate continues to rage to this day, that hasn’t stopped the card from selling for whopping amounts at auction. The current record stands at $493,230, putting it behind only one other Pokemon card in terms of value. In many ways, the controversy around the card has only increased the intrigue and demand surrounding it. Ironically, those who argue that the card doesn’t deserve its fame have contributed to its legendary status — and therefore, its ballooning value. They say it’s better to be infamous than unknown.

Pocket Monsters Prism Charizard

Release Date: 1997

Another Pokemon card that was produced before the Pokemon boom with western audiences, this card was part of an early set that was distributed through vending machines in Japan. The Pokemon TCG would soon evolve and adopt the classic branding we all know today, but this was the start of the journey.

Read More: Pokemon Go weakness type chart

Due to this style becoming outdated and replaced soon after, these early Pokemon cards have become very sought after, and none more so than the set’s Charizard.

Advertisement

It is said there are only 58 of these cards known to exist for certain, but chances are, there are more buried at the bottom of Japanese toy boxes, in unopened packs, or lost to time in someone’s attic. As a result, this little piece of Pokemon history means an awful lot to collectors — after all, it’s where it all began.

Legendary Revival Foil Charizard – Holo

Release Date: 2002

How do you improve the most famous and celebrated Charizard Pokemon card of all time? You make an even shiner version. Although, not everyone agrees. Charizard from 2002’s Legendary Collection divides opinion; some love it, and some feel like it’s a garish imitation of a classic.

Advertisement

However, as only 75 of them are believed to exist, the card became legendary almost overnight. The true genius of this card lies in the nostalgia, not the holofoil design. The card tapped into the collector’s love for the original gen 1 Charizard card and created an opportunity for a select few to own a new and revived version.

Although, to some, it’s simply a pale imitation and will never match the original in terms of prestige.

Pocket Monsters Japanese Topsun Charizard – Holo

Release Date: 1995

Another Charizard Pokemon card that came out before the TCG became huge, this card also has incredibly humble beginnings. It, along with all the other Pokemon cards in its set, was sold as gifts inside packs of gum!

However, while many of the cards in this set were mass-produced, the same cannot be said for this card. This Charizard card was one of the rarest in the set, and Prism cards we only included in every 1 in 40 packs, with Charizard being the rarest. The set was discontinued when the TGC rebranded, making them even rarer.

Today, only 18 of them are known to exist, and the chances of more turning up get slimmer with each passing year. The last known sale was on eBay, where the card sold for £13,000!

Neo Destiny Shining Charizard 1st Edition

Release Date: 2002

The Shiny Neo Destiny Charizard Pokemon card is sought after mainly for its rarity, but it’s also considered supremely cool by collectors. The Neo sets also marked the last time the Pokemon TGC would print first edition cards, and that makes this Shiny Charizard extra special. In many ways, it’s the last of its kind and represents the end of an era.

However, the fact that it’s a Charizard card (and a Shiny) also helps it stand above other cards in the Neo Destiny set.

Japanese Basic Charizard Holo – No Rarity Symbol

Release Date: 1996

Those familiar with Pokemon cards will notice two things about this card: First, it’s the original, classic Base Set Charizard card, and second, it’s a Japanese edition. What really makes this card special is that it’s a misprint.

The card is considered a ‘No Rarity Symbol’ card from the Japanese Base Set. These were later updated to include the missing symbols, so collectors could attest to the rarity of their cards. However, the fact that some cards existed without rarity symbols made them incredibly rare themselves and caused their value to skyrocket.

Naturally, the version of the already legendary Charizard card would become the most sought-after. Despite being a misprint, this card was even rarer than the re-printed version, meaning collectors fell over themselves to snag one.

Team Rocket Dark Charizard – Holo

Release Date: 2000

The 2000 Team Rocket Charizard showed a darker side to the dragon Pokemon. The ‘Dark Pokemon’ cards were a hit, but something about the bad guys having their own Charizard made the Pokemon even cooler and scarier.

The 1st Edition Dark Charizard of this set became iconic. Charizard’s face, bathed in darkness said it all, this was a card that was used for evil, and a rogue Charizard was a truly frightening concept. However, Pokemon fans loved the idea and the card is still known and talked about to this day.