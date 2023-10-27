Monster Hunter Now player suggests easy weapon management tool for next update

A Monster Hunter Now fan suggested an easy weapon management tool for new players that could make its way in the next update.

While the Monster Hunter series is full of hardcore, dedicated fans who have likely played many games in the mainline video game franchise, plenty of new players have likely jumped in with Monster Hunter Now.

The mobile game, Monster Hunter Now, was officially released on September 14, 2023, and simplifies the core Monster Hunter experience for mobile players.

The mobile game keeps many series staples intact, like the weapon and armor crafting system fans are familiar with. However, one fan suggested that Now could benefit from a weapon-scrapping system that could reimburse players who want to go down a different path.

Monster Hunter Now fan suggests weapon scrapping idea

A post from a user named Kanotashi on the Monster Hunter Now subreddit suggested the idea of a unique weapon-scrapping system.

In their thread, they explained, “So, there is a few weapons I regret investing and wasting my time on, I was wondering, is it a crazy idea to scrap a weapon, and get like, half of the materials and Zenny refunded back?”

For those who may not know, Monster Hunter Now allows players to craft new weapons and armor if they own the required materials and Zenny. Additionally, weapons and armor can be further refined past Grade 5 using certain materials.

A handful of players agreed that a feature like this would be much appreciated. “Seriously, I like this idea. I know my thunder GS is going to get power crept pretty soon. Not sure if ice, water, & fire get better before Elder Dragon stuff,” said one fan.

Another hunter said, “Hard agree. There’s so much armor and a few weapons I’d love to get even half my materials/ Zenny back on.” However, they expressed doubt that developer Niantic would implement such a feature.

Some fans thought the idea was counterintuitive, as one player explained, “The goal eventually is to max out all gear though, so why? At least I always felt that as the goal in Monster Hunter, after killing everything, and theres no crowns or anything in this game so…”

While not every player may be on board, many new Monster Hunter fans would likely see benefit in having some sort of feature that could help them recoup invested materials in certain weapons and armor.