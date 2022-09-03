Modder recreates Pokemon’s Johto region in Super Mario Galaxy and it’s insane

A modder recreated the Johto region from Pokemon Heart Gold in Super Mario Galaxy, successfully turning Mario into a Pokemon Trainer.

Hackers and modders have been able to do some incredible things in the gaming space.

One talented modder managed to bring Halo’s protagonist Master Chief into Yakuza, making the space soldier fit right in at the karaoke club.

Now, another modder has gone above and beyond, recreating the entirety of one of the most beloved regions in all of Pokemon within a Super Mario game.

Nintendo, YouTube: RiazorMC This is actually a screenshot from Super Mario Galaxy.

Super Mario Galaxy modder recreates Pokemon’s Johto region

YouTuber RiazorMC posted a video to their channel on September 2 showing off quite possibly their most impressive Nintendo mod to date.

The mod is a recreation of Pokemon Heart Gold within Super Mario Galaxy, the 2007 Wii game, and one of the most adored 3D Mario games ever released.

It includes nearly every single zone and route within the Johto region, all crafted with near perfectly precise pixel artwork that exactly resembles the actual Nintendo DS game. Mario is even sporting the same exact backward hat the Heart Gold protagonist wears. At the end of the video, Mario leaps into a star that’s been changed fittingly into a Staryu.

In the comment section, fans went absolutely nuts over the mod.

One user said, “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen to have blessed my eyes. Mario in Johto is a Masterpiece! Well done!”

Another shared even more praise, “That’s so cool! The art styles mesh surprisingly well!”

Riazor’s channel is choc-full of mods for popular Nintendo games that are impressive, however, this one might take the cake for their best to date.