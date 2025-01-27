Missing McDonald’s x Pokemon TCG Pocket collab codes leave players furious

The Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 Collab doesn’t just come with a card list to collect. Pokemon Pocket players with McDonald’s points accounts can claim free in-game goodies, but some are saying the codes for these items aren’t coming through.

Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are eager to stockpile resources in any way possible, especially with a new expansion just around the corner. They’ve been prepping by collecting free codes currently available with the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab.

Alongside the 15-card list, those who use an active McDonald’s rewards account will receive an email after purchasing a Happy Meal that will contain a code that can be redeemed in Pokemon TCG Pocket for free items like Hourglasses.

However, many are reporting that the codes aren’t sending, or that they can’t be redeemed when received.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players unable to claim McDonald’s collab codes

In a social media post shared by McDonald’s about the Pokemon collab, players have been sharing their frustration with the promotion, begging for answers or a fix before the codes expire.

Below the post, one player commented, “Not sure how long it’s supposed to take but I never received my code,” While another added, “I bought a happy meal but the code I got said it reached its usage limit what do I do?”

Unfortunately, the comments continue in this vein as another asked, “Got a happy meal through the McDonald’s app with points, will I get a code or do I have to buy one?”

The comments for the post continue in this fashion, with dozens of players reporting that codes were never sent, weren’t redeemable, or that their local McDonald’s locations aren’t handing out any of the collab items.

The responses to these replies have varied, with reassurances that McDonald’s will “look into” those who have been having problems. At this time, outside of the responses to unhappy customers, McDonald’s has not addressed the issue in any official capacity. Pokemon Go Pocket also hasn’t shared a comment on the problems.

It is unclear if those who were meant to get a code will get a replacement with the help of the McDonald’s team, or if the errors will be seen as a loss.