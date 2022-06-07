Milotic weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Milotic is an elegant Water-type Pokemon who resembles a graceful Loch Ness Monster in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Like all Pokemon, Milotic’s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

As a Water-type Pokemon, Milotic can be a difficult opponent to beat in battle, due to its ability to surprise opponents when they’re traveling across open water. However, if the Pokemon Trainer they’re up against is expecting them and knows how to take them down, the fight will go much smoother. Luckily, Milotic has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited.

According to the Pokedex, Milotic evolves from Feebas when it’s Beauty Level reaches a certain point. This means that most Milotic Pokemon have been created deliberately by a savvy trainer, however, they can also be caught in the wild. Either way, they can be a tough opponent, here’s how to defeat one by taking advantage of Milotic’s weaknesses.

Milotic weaknesses in Pokemon

Electric

Grass

As a Water-type Pokemon, Milotic has some key weaknesses that can be used to end a battle decisively and give the player an advantage.

Most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it, as Electric and Grass-type Pokemon are popular. Those Pokemon types are especially useful against Milotic.

Milotic resistances in Pokemon

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

Milotic is resistant to a variety of attacks and Pokemon types, so avoid using any on the above list when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and the ‘mon will have the advantage.

Best counters for Milotic

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Milotic in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Venusaur Razor Leaf Raichu Thunder Zekrom Bolt Strike Celebi Leaf Storm Luxray Wild Charge Magnezone Thunderbolt Rotom Electro Ball Zapdos Thunderbolt

Most of our recommended counters are Grass and Electric-types with matching moves, as they’re the best to target Milotic’s weaknesses.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Milotic.

That’s everything you need to know about Milotic’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon! Check out some of our other guides below for more tips and tricks:

