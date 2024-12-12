Mew ex is going to topple Pokemon TCG Pocket’s current meta with one move

Pokemon TCG Pocket doesn’t overcomplicate its gameplay. Open packs, collect cards, build decks, and battle. However, with Genetic Apex’s limited card list, the Meta for battling has stagnated, dominated by four decks – but that is all about to change with Mew ex.

After two months with Genetic Apex’s three card lists – Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo – we were finally given a new card list to look forward to with the announcement of Mythical Island. This new, smaller expansion is technically part of the Genetic Apex era, but will add a card list sport new standard Pokemon, ex cards, Trainers, and Supporters.

Of these cards, one in particular is about to set fire to the reliable decks that have dominated battles since launch. Mew ex, and its attack “Genome Hacking”, is exactly the type of card that can obliterate the reliable and predictable pattern of top decks, and I predict it will quickly rise to the top as one of the most desired cards in the game.

How will Mew ex overturn current top decks?

Mew ex will overturn the meta by using the best moves of top decks against them, sometimes at less energy cost than the move costs other players.

Currently, the top decks in the meta are the Charizard ex/Arcanine ex/Moltres ex combo, the Mewtwo ex/Gardevoir combo, and Articuno/Greninja combo, and the Pikachu ex/Zapdos ex combo. These decks all have specific strengths like powerful attacks, low energy costs, or energy acceleration that make them difficult to take down.

However, Mew ex can copy any single move of an opponent’s Active Pokemon for the cost of three Colorless energy. This means the card could crush players with Charizard ex by stamping them with Crimson Storm for 200 points of damage – but with less required energy than the person using Charizard ex.

The best way to run the card would be to pair it with the same Gardevoir line that Mewtwo ex runs. This will offer a solution for energy acceleration. The build would also likely benefit from a Mewtwo ex, ensuring players can hit hard and take damage if need be.

Mew ex isn’t without its problems

While this new card is sure to topple the current meta and is likely to become an S-tier option, it does have its failings.

First, Mew ex has only 130 HP. This means that if players can’t get energy on it quickly enough, or it is pulled and put in Active at the start of a match, it might not hold up well.

It will also struggle against fast-load decks like Pikachu ex, which only requires 2 Energy to attack and requires three additional Electric-type Pokemon on the bench to achieve max damage potential. This means Pikachu ex will give Mew ex a run for its money, and likely stay at the top of the meta.

There is also the possibility of a stalemate, where two trainers running the same deck end up with no attacks to copy. This would be a slow and miserable battle, and the trainer who changes out for a better option would then be at risk of having Henome Hacking used against them before they can take Mew ex out.

Despite this, Mew ex’s debut to Pokemon TCG Pocket is exciting and will bring new strategies the mobile game needs to prevent battles from becoming a monotonous matchup of the same decks. One of the best parts of the TCG in any format is clever variety, and this is exactly the sort of addition that will inject that into the new game.