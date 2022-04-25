Men steal up to $2000 in Pokemon cards from Seattle game store

Two West Seattle men broke into a card shop and stole up to $2,000 worth of Pokemon cards.

Pokemon cards continue to be a sign of wealth as the worth of the collectible creature game has rivaled coveted sneakers and, in some cases, even more.

As the worth of the iconic cards continues to rise, there have been numerous reports of people breaking into stores to acquire these precious items, resell them, and sometimes add them to their own collection.

On April 25, 2022, an article from Kiro7 reported that, once again, these valuable items were the subject of a robbery.

West Seattle men at large: $2000 in Pokemon cards stolen from shop

As first reported by Kiro7, an unnamed duo of men broke into a West Seattle card shop and fled with valuable products, including Pokemon cards and Magic: the Gathering cards.

Advertisement

The store, known as Meeples Games, alerted the West Seattle news outlet that the incident had occurred around “Thursday at roughly 5 am.”

Meeples also provided surveillance footage illustrating how the two men broke into the establishment and made their escape with the shop’s merchandise.

According to a Meeples Games employee named Dani Kennedy, the game shop is located on the second floor, which naturally makes the entrance to the business quite challenging to reach without some sort of assistance.

Because of this, Dani and the rest of the store’s employees believe that the two men had to at least be familiar with the business or someone who works or previously worked there.

Advertisement

Read More: 24 most expensive rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

“We are a locally, family-owned store. And the door alone is going to cost an arm and a leg to fix,” said employee Dani Kennedy. “We survived COVID and were just getting back on our feet.”

The two unnamed thieves have to be caught and are still at large as of April 25.