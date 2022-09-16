Medicham weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Medicham is Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Like all Pokemon, Medicham‘s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

As a dual-type Pokemon, Medicham can be a difficult opponent to beat in battle, they may look sweet, but this Pokemon packs a hard punch. However, if the Pokemon Trainer they’re up against knows how to take them down, the fight with Medicham will go much smoother. Luckily, Medicham has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited.

According to the Pokedex, Medicham evolves from Meditite at level 37. This means that any Medicham you face is likely to be a high level when you go into battle. It also means that the Pokemon may have been evolved deliberately by a savvy trainer, looking to do some Psychic and Fighting damage. Here’s how to defeat one by taking advantage of Medicham’s weaknesses.

The Pokemon Company Medicham also has a cool blue Shiny form.

Medicham weaknesses in Pokemon

As a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon, Medicham has three key weaknesses that can be used to end a battle decisively and give the player an advantage, this is:

Flying-types

Ghost-types

Fairy-types

Most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating Medichan by employing one of the above movesets.

Medicham resistances in Pokemon

Bear in mind, Medicham is also resistant to certain types of damage:

Rock

Other Fighting-types

So avoid using any on the above list when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and the ‘mon will have the advantage.

The Pokemon Company Medicham evolves from Meditite at level 37

Best counters for Medicham

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Medicham in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Drifblim Phantom Force Togekiss Moonblast Oricorio Air Cutter Enamorus Zenn Headbutt Swoobat Psychic Fangs Gengar Shadow Ball

Most of our recommended counters are dual Flying/Ghost/Fairy-types with matching moves, as they’re the best to target Medicham weaknesses. However, none of them are types that Medicham is resistant to.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Medicham.

That’s everything you need to know about Medicham’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon! Check out some of our other guides below for more tips and tricks:

