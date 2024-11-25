McDonald’s Pokemon TCG Happy Meal reveals Charizard & players are eager to chase it

Back for its fourth year, the McDonald’s x Pokemon TCG promotional crossover will feature fan-favorite Dragon-types. However, early concerns have started to arise about how the Kanto starter’s inclusion could impact availability.

Few Pokemon TCG fans have likely forgotten the Happy Meal frenzy that followed the 2021 debut of the McDonald’s and Pokemon TCG collaboration. Amidst an ongoing card shortage during the Sword and Shield era of expansions, the special card packs in kid’s meals led to a flood of adults purchasing dozens of meals, driving the cards out of stock before the intended audience could get them.

While the packs have returned with new card lists in subsequent years, they haven’t inspired quite the same frenzy until now, as PokeBeach has confirmed that the 2024 list will be themed for the Year of the Dragon, and spotlight a handful of extremely popular Pokemon, including Charizard.

2024 McDonald’s x Pokemon TCG promotion card list

According to the article written by PokeBeach exclusively revealing the information, the card list will include the following Pokemon:

Charizard

Quagsire

Pikachu

Miraidon

Hatenna

Koraidon

Umbreon

Dragapult

Hydreigon

Roaring Moon

Jigglypuff

Dragonite

Eevee

Rayquaza

Drampa

Of these particularly exciting inclusions, Charizard, Umbreon, Miraidon, Dragapult, Roaring Moon, Dragonite, and Rayquaza in particular are drawing attention from eager Pokemon TCG enthusiasts.

Many have commented below the post, sharing their plans for rushing their local McDonald’s locations, with one stating, “THIS IS SO EXCITING I’M GOING TO LIVE AT MCDONALDS” and another adding, “Time to waste money on Happy Meals again lol”.

Others have expressed their concern about the impact this will have both on the kids hoping for a pack in their lunch, and for those who have to deal with the rush at the restaurants. One reader commented, “Oh lord this will not end well…” and another speculated, “A lot of kids not gonna get their cards cuz some guys gonna come up and buy up the case a week before they come out.”

The cards included in the McDonald’s x Pokemon TCG promotion are typically reprints with new numbering. Of the list, six will feature the confetti holofoil specifically used for the print run. Charizard is expected to have this holofoil background.

At this time, there has not yet been a release date confirmed for the US or UK locations, but France can expect to see these card packs in Happy Meals from December 4, 2024, through January 21, 2025, while supplies last. It is speculated that the US/UK release will be in a similar window.