McDonald’s customers are selling Happy Meal Pokemon cards and eating for free

Pokemon’s McDonald collaboration cards are flooding online marketplaces with prices high enough to buy another Happy Meal.

Fans have likely seen rare Pokemon Trading Cards go for incredibly high prices from massive decade-long collections.

Unfortunately for some collectors, not all Pokemon cards sell for these amounts, especially when those cards are new and easy to get.

Now, some online sellers are finding that out firsthand after re-selling McDonald’s Pokemon cards for just enough to buy another Happy Meal with.

McDonald’s customers re-selling Happy Meal Pokemon cards

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon Match Battle card packs are included with McDonald’s Happy Meals for a limited time.

A quick search via online marketplaces like eBay will yield tons of results for Pokemon’s Match Battle Trading Card set.

However, fans will also notice that selling prices are $7 or so, with most listings including free shipping as well.

Coincidentally, McDonald’s Happy Meals in North America are typically sold for $3.29, depending on the meal included.

This means that if collectors really wanted to, they could keep buying Happy Meals and reselling the cards themselves or whole packs for a positive profit margin.

Most Pokemon McDonalds TCG packs are only selling for around $5.

Albeit, that profit margin would be around $1 or so, though it’s still a profit at the end of the day.

In fact, it seems some sellers have taken this to heart, as one eBay listing claims to have sold over 220 packs already.

For those who haven’t cracked open any packs of their own, collectors have currently valued the most expensive card in the set, the holographic Pikachu, at around $10-15.

The other holographic cards aside from Pikachu sell for around $3-6, while every other card in the set only sells for $1-2.

Though there’s a chance that these cards skyrocket in value over the coming years well after this limited-time event comes to an end, it seems some collectors are satisfied just selling their extra packs for more Happy Meals.