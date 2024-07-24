Maushold has a golden child according to “bugged” Pokemon Go encounter

Much like new events in Pokemon Go – such as Go Fest 2024 – new Pokemon often come with teething issues that get sorted down the line. Tandemaus and Maushold are additions to the game hailing from Scarlet & Violet region Paldea, and are also causing trouble in the mobile title.

Tandemaus and its evolution Maushold are Pokemon comprised of multiple small Pokemon – much like Kangaskhan, but this interesting difference is also causing problems in Go.

One person took to Reddit to share their own problem, as it seems that one of the many small mice that make up Maushold is making a break for it. Or, at the very least, being shunned by other family members.

Explaining the issue, the author commented, “Sometimes the 4th little guy is over there on the right and sometimes not.” Then, while some people shared the issue, many of the replies simply took the joke and ran with it.

Replying to the author’s question, one comment said, “That’s just the least favorite child they’re making stand off to the side.” Then another person added a joke explaining the Pokemon’s unique evolution, saying, “Exactly, how else would they get the family of three. This is the 2nd stage evo they left out.”

Another comment joked, “At least you know who the golden child is” before the author actually added an update to the situation, saying, “now it looks like he ran away for good and it is in fact a family of three.”

With a marked difference between the ‘family of three’ form and the ‘family of four’ variant, with the former being much more rare, players are keen to know if they have found this elusive creature.

The author again replied when asked what their Pokedex entries said, adding, “I’m not sure how to verify it but both evolutions are there so I’m assuming that means I have a 3 Maushold.”

Other players helped them out, and shared excitement at the strange find, with one saying, “Yes the solid line means you have a family of three. Dashed line would mean you do not.” Then another comment added, “Looks like it!!”

It’s a rare catch, and an even more rare glitch, that hopefully Niantic address in the future. For now, if you want to add some more rare Pokemon to your collection, learn everything you need to know about Mega Lucario Raid Day, as well as the next Pokemon Go Community Day event.