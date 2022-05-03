Man killed by cops after Pokemon cards and pizza stolen from Florida Target

A man was shot dead after police were called to a Target to investigate an alleged theft involving Pokemon cards and pizza.

On April 27, at around 7:00 pm, Osceola County deputies responded to an incident at a Kissimmee where 18-year-old Michael Gomez and 19-year-old Joseph Lowe reportedly walked into the store and began stuffing items in a bag.

According to a loss prevention officer, the men specifically put pizzas and Pokemon cards in the bag.

Once the two men were outside, the cops attempted a takedown that resulted in shots being fired and a man being killed, though it’s unclear why.

After Gomez and Lower were transported to a hospital and charged, police revealed that two additional suspects had also been detained – one of those suspects ended up being shot and killed in the takedown.

So far, neither the deceased nor the other suspect has not been named and it’s unclear what their involvement in the crime was.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez defended his deputies following the shooting, telling FOX 35 he believed their actions were justified.

“I have the utmost, 200% trust, in everything they do based on their training and their experience,” he said. “Things escalate. This is the real world.”

This is hardly the first time that police have been called over a theft involving Pokemon cards.

Earlier this year alone, a Florida man was arrested for stealing hundreds of cards from Walmart, and in Minnesota, a thief broke through a gaming store wall to nab $250,000 in Pokemon cards.