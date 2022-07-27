Man charged in shooting that killed dad playing Pokemon Go with daughter

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The perpetrator of the shooting that took the life of a 29-year-old man playing Pokemon Go with his daughter has been arrested.

On July 15, a 29-year-old father was fatally shot while playing Pokemon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in Evanston, Illinois.

The culprits initially escaped the scene after firing at the 6-year-old who FaceTime called her family immediately following the shooting.

Now, authorities confirmed a man involved in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

According to NBC Chicago, 20-year-old Khiryan Monroe was arrested on Monday, July 25, and charged with killing the now identified Servando Hamros.

Hamros was the father of two daughters, the oldest being age 10 and the youngest age 6.

According to Hamros’ family, he was going to start a new job as the manager of a Culver’s restaurant soon, and that he was “really excited” about the opportunity.

Hamros brother said, “He was so happy when he left the house. It’s heartbreaking, you know? My only brother, my big brother. I looked up to him so much.”

Evanston authorities who arrived at the scene on July 15 confirmed that Hamros had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.

Based on details given by Hamros’ daughter, her father was involved in some sort of confrontation with a group of “teenagers” that escalated, leading to shots being fired from the group.

While the 6-year-old “wasn’t exactly sure” what the argument that led to the shooting was about, relatives of Hamros noted that she was able to “give police a lot of detail – what they looked like, what they were wearing, their outfits…The police [had] it all.”

These details likely aided the police investigation, despite the arrest being made nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting occurred.