Man arrested for allegedly using Pokemon card box to traffic fentanyl

A man in Tusla has been arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl by using a Pokemon card box inside a stolen vehicle.

On November 3, a stolen Honda CR-V was spotted parked at a Sleep Inn by a Tulsa Police Helicopter.

According to KTUL, cops soon discovered that the Honda had two people inside and detained them, including a man identified as Dion Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, the driver, claimed that he was loaned the car, but that didn’t stop police from searching the vehicle and discovered a box of Pokemon trading cards containing a lot of fentanyl.

Pixabay Police found drugs inside a Pokemon card tin.

The police suspect that Rodriguez went to the motel to sell the drugs to a buyer, but was caught before he had the chance to and subsequently arrested, but the other person in the car was allowed to go free.

He was booked at the Tusla jail and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking a dangerous substance.

Police don’t know why Rodriguez chose to hide the drugs in a Pokemon card tin or if he’s ever a fan of the popular series in any capacity.

This isn’t the first time this year that the worlds of drugs and Pokemon have crossed paths. In Lancashire, a man was charged after crashing his car into a police van resulting in cops finding drugs with Pokemon and KFC labels on them.