“Magical” Pokemon Go glitch completely changes Poke Balls

Pokemon Go is no stranger to odd glitches, but one has completely changed Poke Balls – and players adore the new design.

Nothing is worse than going to catch a Pokemon (especially a Shiny) and encountering a game-breaking glitch. No one wants their game to crash or inhibit them from grabbing a rare ‘mon, especially when it’s no fault of their own.

However, sometimes a bug comes along that fans enjoy, especially if it means you can catch that rare Shiny in style.

Article continues after ad

This is exactly what happened on Reddit, after one player shared “something magical” that occured when they came across a Shiny Houndoom.

“Thought to myself, ‘wow a Shiny Houndoom would be sick’ and then I clicked on it, and to my surprise it was Shiny” shared the poster. They went on to explain that they “didn’t even realize the Poke Ball looked like that until afterward… Did this just happen because I screenshotted so fast or is it for the new update?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It turns out, this isn’t due to the new update, and “seems like a glitch” to many players. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time it had happened, with others jumping into the comments to share their experiences: “This has been happening for ages! I have always thought it is the shiny animation along with the Poke Ball animation”

Naturally, the post took off, with many fans commenting on “how cool” the design of the ball was. Others joked that the “Pokeball just turned into a disco ball out of excitement and to match your shiny.”

Article continues after ad

While some are convinced this glittery Poke Ball is in fact a glitch, many others have discovered similar designs on their items.

This likely occurred in the split second when the game revealed Houndoom was a Shiny. So, while it’s probably a glitch, it’s still an extremely well-timed screenshot, and a stunning ‘new’ Poke Ball design.