Luminosity becomes first top esports org with Pokemon Unite roster

Luminosity has just become the first tier-one esports organization with an active Pokemon Unite team after announcing its roster on Twitter.

For the second time ever, Pokemon Unite is set to crown a world champion in the popular MOBA in August 2023 during the Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan.

Since it was announced, players around the world have taken part in various championship events in an attempt to earn the chance to become the very best.

Tier one esports organization Luminosity has decided to make its way into the game with its very own Pokemon Unite esports team.

Luminosity signs Pokemon Unite roster

On March 1, 2023, Luminosity revealed their first-ever Pokemon Unite roster in a tweet featuring a video of the six player’s gameplay.

Here are the Pokemon Unite pro players signed by Luminosity:

Oblivion

Elo

Kyriaos

Overlord

Junglebook

Slash

Alongside the six Pokemon Unite players, the org has brought on Lazadin as head coach and TheMorningJr as manager of the team.

The team is expected to compete in tournaments throughout the next few months, which are all online.

Should the team receive enough points to earn their invite to the Pokemon World Championships this August, fans will be able to see them compete for the top title in Japan.

We'll keep you updated on the team's success as we can, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon section for more news surrounding the franchise.

