Lugia returns to Raid Battles with Pokemon Go's most powerful move - Dexerto

 Lugia returns to Raid Battles with Pokemon Go's most powerful move
Pokemon

Lugia returns to Raid Battles with Pokemon Go’s most powerful move

Published: 5/Nov/2020 22:26

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go

Lugia is no stranger to Pokemon Go Raid Battles and has returned once again. This time though, it will come with the ultra-powerful Charge Move Aeroblast.

The iconic Johto Legendary ‘mon will feature from right now until Monday, November 16, 1pm PST (4pm EST and 9pm GMT). It was last seen in five-star Raid Battles all the way back on December 23, 2019!

Aeroblast

Aeroblast isn’t just another ‘powerful’ move in Pokemon Go. In Go Battle League it deals more damage than any other move, period. At 170 damage (180 in PvE) it is 20 damage more powerful than the previous strongest moves: Draco Meteor, Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, and Zap Cannon.

Outside of Draco Meteor, it actually requires less energy as well at just 75. This gives it a DPE of 2.26 which is only bettered by Brave Bird, Draco Meteor, Overheat, and V-Create.

Aeroblast is a flying-type move which means Lugia will benefit from STAB when using it. It is super effective against bug, fighting, and grass-type Pokemon.

Conversely, electric, rock, and steel types are resistant to it. With such incredible damage though, you don’t want to be any Pokemon and get hit by it, so you better have those Protect Shields if coming up against Lugia from now.

Lugia Aeroblast
@PokemonGoApp
Will Lugia with Aeroblast change the Pokemon Go meta at all?

Lugia counters

As a dual flying/psychic-type, Lugia is weak against dark, electric, ghost, ice, and rock attacks. It is resistant to fighting, ground, grass, and psychic. The first two it has a double resistance to, only receiving 39.1% of damage – so don’t use those types at all costs.

Lugia’s best counters are as follows:

  • Zekrom: Charge beam and Wild Charge
  • Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge
  • Raikou: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
  • Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
  • Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball
  • Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

However, with the right amount of trainers – at least 5 or more – you should be able to take it down with even neutral types.

GO Battle League overview

Due to Lugia’s high max CP of 3,703 it is more favored towards Master League. It can be used in Ultra League too, but it isn’t quite as effective.

Obviously having Aeroblast could pay huge dividends but that’s only if you can avoid your opponent’s Protect Shields. Consequently, it may be a good tactic to leave Lugia to last – if possible.

To get full use of Lugia you’ll need to combine Aeroblast with Sky Attack, so you have a Charge Move that can be used often, otherwise, your attack will be predictable. Unfortunately, this puts extra emphasis on flying moves which can be costly – but there really isn’t another option if using Aeroblast.

Whether you use Dragon Tail or Extrasensory for its Fast Move is down to preference. Both moves are relatively average but the latter has the benefit of STAB.

Lugia is more appealing for PvP because of its incredible defense stat. And yes, it can be found in its Shiny form in Raid Battles for you Shiny hunters out there.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War: Nuketown, Season 1 roadmap, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:58 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 22:20

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has revealed when players can expect to jump into the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass, which will combine people’s progress from all three major Call of Duty titles into one.

With the game launching shortly on November 14, Treyarch has revealed what the CoD community can expect when the company’s first batch of updated content hits the unreleased title. But that would make three major titles in the franchise running concurrently.

To streamline progression through the Season One Battle Pass, players will be able to earn experience through the different tiers while playing BOCW, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

“While Season One Battle Pass content is accessible in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players will still be able to progress the Battle Pass by playing Modern Warfare,” Treyarch wrote.

black ops cold war season one
Treyarch
The first batch of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As for content, Nuketown ‘84 will grace the new game a couple of weeks after launch, but more offerings like 2v2 Gunfight, new weapons, a ‘Classified’ Warzone experience and more will be made available when the Black Ops Cold War Season One launches on December 10.

Expect the company to reveal more about their Season One roadmap as we get closer to release.

This story is developing…