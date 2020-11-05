Lugia returns to Raid Battles with Pokemon Go's most powerful move - Dexerto

Lugia is no stranger to Pokemon Go Raid Battles and has returned once again. This time though, it will come with the ultra-powerful Charge Move Aeroblast.

The iconic Johto Legendary ‘mon will feature from right now until Monday, November 16, 1pm PST (4pm EST and 9pm GMT). It was last seen in five-star Raid Battles all the way back on December 23, 2019!

Aeroblast

Aeroblast isn’t just another ‘powerful’ move in Pokemon Go. In Go Battle League it deals more damage than any other move, period. At 170 damage (180 in PvE) it is 20 damage more powerful than the previous strongest moves: Draco Meteor, Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, and Zap Cannon.

Outside of Draco Meteor, it actually requires less energy as well at just 75. This gives it a DPE of 2.26 which is only bettered by Brave Bird, Draco Meteor, Overheat, and V-Create.

Aeroblast is a flying-type move which means Lugia will benefit from STAB when using it. It is super effective against bug, fighting, and grass-type Pokemon.

Conversely, electric, rock, and steel types are resistant to it. With such incredible damage though, you don’t want to be any Pokemon and get hit by it, so you better have those Protect Shields if coming up against Lugia from now.

Lugia counters

As a dual flying/psychic-type, Lugia is weak against dark, electric, ghost, ice, and rock attacks. It is resistant to fighting, ground, grass, and psychic. The first two it has a double resistance to, only receiving 39.1% of damage – so don’t use those types at all costs.

Lugia’s best counters are as follows:

Zekrom: Charge beam and Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Raikou: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

However, with the right amount of trainers – at least 5 or more – you should be able to take it down with even neutral types.

Which Gen 2 Pokemon do you prefer – Lugia or Ho-Oh?

GO Battle League overview

Due to Lugia’s high max CP of 3,703 it is more favored towards Master League. It can be used in Ultra League too, but it isn’t quite as effective.

Obviously having Aeroblast could pay huge dividends but that’s only if you can avoid your opponent’s Protect Shields. Consequently, it may be a good tactic to leave Lugia to last – if possible.

To get full use of Lugia you’ll need to combine Aeroblast with Sky Attack, so you have a Charge Move that can be used often, otherwise, your attack will be predictable. Unfortunately, this puts extra emphasis on flying moves which can be costly – but there really isn’t another option if using Aeroblast.

Whether you use Dragon Tail or Extrasensory for its Fast Move is down to preference. Both moves are relatively average but the latter has the benefit of STAB.

Lugia is more appealing for PvP because of its incredible defense stat. And yes, it can be found in its Shiny form in Raid Battles for you Shiny hunters out there.