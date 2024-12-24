Low-cost Pokemon TCG Pocket cards destroy meta Mew ex decks with ease

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion has switched up the ever-popular Arbok x Weezing deck, bringing with it a deadly new addition that can destroy meta Mew ex decks.

Arbok and Weezing were a standout combo deck in Genetic Apex thanks to the deadly duo’s poison entrapment combo. However, the deck has struggled in the Mythical Island expansion, which has brought with it some incredibly powerful cards like Celebi ex, Mew ex, and Aerodactyl ex.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, players who have yet to unlock the best TCG Pocket cards or are purely free to play can use this low-cost Weezing x Scolipede deck to claim some wins.

Best Scolipede x Weezing deck

The Pokemon Company

This low-cost deck was created by clydestrife and consists of Dark-type Pokemon, with the deadly duo of Scolipede x Weezing being the game-winning strategy. We’ve outlined all the cards you need in the table below:

Pokemon Number Of Cards Type



Venipede

2 Dark

Whirlipede 2 Dark

Scolipede 2 Dark

Koffing 2 Dark

Weezing 2 Dark

Salandit 1 Fire/Basic

Koga 2 Supporter

Professor’s Research 2 Supporter

Poke Ball 2 Item

Leaf 1 Supporter

X Speed 1 Supporter

Sabrina 1 Supporter

Scolipede x Weezing deck strategies

Just like the Arbok Weezing deck that proved popular in the Genetic Apex update, the Mythical Island expansion has provided some new cards that make this archetype even more deadly. The main win condition here is evolving your Koffing into Weezing as soon as possible, then using Weezing’s Gas Leak ability to poison your foe.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll then want to whittle your opponent’s health down with Gas Leak’s poison (10 per turn) and Tackle for a 40-damage turn. This may not sound like a lot, but with Weezing’s 110 HP, you can tank hits from EX cards and even deal an additional +20 damage to the meta Mewtwo ex and Mew ex decks.

Being able to tank hits is incredibly important in this deck, as it will enable you to set up your stage two Scolipede and add two energy to it. If your Weezing is getting low on health, then simply recall it with Koga to remove all damage and place it back into your hand. Ideally, you’ll have a Koffing on the bench ready to evolve into another Weezing, which can help you stall even further.

Article continues after ad

Once you have set up your Scolipede, retreat your Weezing and use Scolipede’s Venoshock to deliver a massive 120 damage. It’s important to note that Venoshock will only deal maximum damage when your opponent’s Pokemon is poisoned so you’ll always want to lead with Weezing.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have any Koga cards in your hand and need to retreat, then you can use a combination of X Speed and Leaf to reduce your ‘mons retreat cost to zero. Lastly, if you’re struggling to get a Scolipede onto the field, then Salandit can come in clutch with its one-energy-cost attack that does 50 damage.

Article continues after ad

Weaknesses

The Pokemon Company

Arguably the biggest weakness of this deck is the evolutionary requirements of Scolipede, which can take a while to come online. You may also not be able to stall for very long if you don’t manage to pull a Weezing or have a bricked hand with only stage two cards.

This deck is also incredibly weak to Fighting-type Pokemon, which can be a problem when facing the rather potent Golem deck. There’s also the problem of Aerodactyl ex, as this deadly card’s Primeval Law ability can stop players from evolving their Active Pokemon. This will instantly counter any plans you have for reaching Weezing and Scolipede.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading, or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.