Logan Paul stunned after receiving "world's largest Pokemon card" - Dexerto

Popular influencer Logan Paul was left stunned when YouTube artist Vexx sent him a Pokemon Trading Card Game item that is almost as tall as a house.

In 2020, Logan Paul’s self-proclaimed love of Pokemon helped kick off a TCG craze that swept over sites like YouTube and Twitch. He spent thousands upon thousands on rare cards and booster packs.

In January, the Nintendo mega-fan was left floored when an artist surprised him with a one-of-a-kind collectible that no one else has.

Logan Paul owns “world’s largest Pokemon card”

Logan Paul’s love for the Game Freak RPG runs deep as the star was even willing to fly to Las Vegas and drop $500k on a 1st Edition Charizard card. However, recently the 25-year-old received one TCG item that is priceless from YouTuber Vexx.

In his January 17 upload, the artist exclaimed “This is going to be the world’s biggest Pokemon card ever!” while revealing his custom Pokemon card to weigh 75kg/165 pounds. Vexx then showed viewers how he made the gigantic art piece which features Gen I ‘mon Charizard and Squirtle.

Paul’s jaw dropped open after the card arrived at his house, before shouting,”Whoa. What the fuck. This is sick!” The influencer then was blown away by how accurate the art piece details were.”This is sick. He murdered it. This is very very very impressive.”

While the 25-year-old said he could “no longer spend money” on cards in 2020, the star teased his return to collecting in a January 17 tweet after reacting to a 1999 Base Set booster box selling for $408k. “This is insane. the price more than doubled since i bought mine last year… gets me so excited for my next box break,” he tweeted.

this is insane. the price more than doubled since i bought mine last year… gets me so excited for my next box break 😈 https://t.co/0EMxAhEmu5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 18, 2021

Despite his insane collection of Pokemon merchandise, Logan Paul confessed that the giant card was one of the best things he’s ever owned: “We are all obsessed with this piece. It’s probably the coolest piece of Pokemon art I own. It’s beautiful! I love this so much.”

Technically, Vexx’s custom art piece is not an official TCG collectible. Though it really does look like a Pokemon card as it gets every little detail right. Plus it truly is a one-of-a-kind Charizard item that any fan would love to have.