Logan Paul stunned after receiving "world's largest Pokemon card" - Dexerto

Logan Paul stunned after receiving “world’s largest Pokemon card”

Published: 22/Jan/2021 1:01

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTube Logan Paul next to Gian Pokemon Card made by Vexx.
YouTube: Logan Paul / Vexx

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular influencer Logan Paul was left stunned when YouTube artist Vexx sent him a Pokemon Trading Card Game item that is almost as tall as a house. 

In 2020, Logan Paul’s self-proclaimed love of Pokemon helped kick off a TCG craze that swept over sites like YouTube and Twitch. He spent thousands upon thousands on rare cards and booster packs.

In January, the Nintendo mega-fan was left floored when an artist surprised him with a one-of-a-kind collectible that no one else has.

Logan Paul holds up pokemon card sets.
YouTube: Logan Paul
YouTube star Logan Paul is a major Pokemon fan.

Logan Paul owns “world’s largest Pokemon card”

Logan Paul’s love for the Game Freak RPG runs deep as the star was even willing to fly to Las Vegas and drop $500k on a 1st Edition Charizard card. However, recently the 25-year-old received one TCG item that is priceless from YouTuber Vexx.

In his January 17 upload, the artist exclaimed “This is going to be the world’s biggest Pokemon card ever!” while revealing his custom Pokemon card to weigh 75kg/165 pounds. Vexx then showed viewers how he made the gigantic art piece which features Gen I ‘mon Charizard and Squirtle.

Paul’s jaw dropped open after the card arrived at his house, before shouting,”Whoa. What the fuck. This is sick!” The influencer then was blown away by how accurate the art piece details were.”This is sick. He murdered it. This is very very very impressive.”

While the 25-year-old said he could “no longer spend money” on cards in 2020, the star teased his return to collecting in a January 17 tweet after reacting to a 1999 Base Set booster box selling for $408k. “This is insane. the price more than doubled since i bought mine last year… gets me so excited for my next box break,” he tweeted.

Despite his insane collection of Pokemon merchandise, Logan Paul confessed that the giant card was one of the best things he’s ever owned: “We are all obsessed with this piece. It’s probably the coolest piece of Pokemon art I own. It’s beautiful! I love this so much.”

Technically, Vexx’s custom art piece is not an official TCG collectible. Though it really does look like a Pokemon card as it gets every little detail right. Plus it truly is a one-of-a-kind Charizard item that any fan would love to have.

Karl Jacobs teases Jackbox lobby with Corpse, Sykkuno, Dream & James Charles

Published: 21/Jan/2021 23:05

by Alan Bernal
Karl Jacobs, Corpse, Sykkuno jack box games twitch
Karl Jacobs, Corpse, Sykkuno Twitch

Corpse Husband Dream James Charles Karl Jacobs Sykkuno

A party’s about to go off on Karl Jacops’ Twitch channel as the content creator is rounding up some of the biggest names on the streaming site for a little Jackbox Games lobby including Corpse, Sykkuno, and more.

The Twitch meta is currently embedded in Rust with a healthy side of Among Us streams, but Jacops (who is a member of Mr Beast’s regular crew on YouTube) is continuing his Jackbox parade with even bigger names taking part in the wholesome fun.

But there’s going to be a ton of crossover with fandoms for the next stream, since it could include people from all corners of online entertainment like make up moguls, a fan-favorite mystery YouTube star, and more.

“We got to get Sykkuno in one of these [Jackbox Games],” Jacops said, pumped on his highly successful Twitch streams so far with a chyron at the bottom of the screen indicating he had about 22,400 subs.

The prospect of getting one of the fastest growing Twitch streamers on board is an enticing prospect for many, and something the Sykkuno himself wouldn’t mind being a part of.

“I texted Sykkuno last minute, like 30 minutes before I started my stream, ‘Do you want to play Jackbox? It’s me Corpse, Dream– I gave him the rundown. He was like, ‘Of course’ and I said, ‘OK, sweet. I’m gonna start in 30 minutes.’”

Although that’s where the hang up happened for Sykkuno who probably wasn’t ready for a Jackbox party on such short notice. But that’s where Jacobs is going to get better at organizing.

jackbox games
Jackbox Games, Inc
A Jackbox lobby filled with the eccentric content creators would be good for a few laughs.

The streamer was excited at the prospect of a Jackbox stream with the ‘gang’ that included Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, James Charles, Dream, and himself along with a couple more people.

That mash up would definitely be a band of characters that can easily draw thousands of viewers, and the personalities would be hilarious to see mesh live.

Jacobs has been streaming a lot more regularly since mid-2020, so it might not be long before the star-studded Jackbox Twitch stream goes down for viewers to tune in.