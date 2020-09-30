Logan Paul reveals how his dog ate rare Pokemon card worth $25,000

During the imPaulsive podcast, popular YouTuber Logan Paul revealed that his dog came dangerously close to ruining a rare Pokemon card that he claims is worth $25k. The canine destroyed the Charizard collectible's PSA-graded case after chewing on it.

Logan Paul went viral in September when he shared his insanely rare Pokemon Trading Card Game collection on Instagram. The star explained to fans that the Nintendo franchise had become a business worth investing in.

In a follow up to the story, the YouTuber revealed during his imPaulsive podcast on September 29 that his dog, Broley Blue, had nearly destroyed his Charizard card that was worth $25k. The pup mistook the rare collectible for a toy.

Logan Paul's Pokemon card chewed by dog

Over the last two years, the Pokemon TCG has seen an explosion in value, as cards from the 90s have become highly sought after. During the latest imPaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that one of his rare cards had been chewed on by his pup.

"I thought my dog ate a PSA 9 Charizard which was a $25,000 card. It's up there now!" he said pointing to the Nintendo collectible on a shelf. "Rest in peace, it's gone for good."

In what will surely make any TCG collector's skin crawl, the Charizard's PSA casing had been breached, as the corner was chewed off. While it's unclear if the pet actually damaged the card itself, it's worth would no doubt be impacted as its value hinges on that grading.

(Topic starts at 16:11)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDv_gvYd51c

The 25-year-old also revealed that he had dropped a whopping $216k buying a 1st Edition booster box from the 1999 base set. The content creator won the item through the Heritage Auction.

"This is probably the rarest box of Pokemon cards in the entire world, ever. There is only... I don't even know if there is a handful left. No one has these boxes," he said.

Despite his two friends giving him a hard time for spending so much on Nintendo collectibles, the Pokemon TCG has had a major revival since 2018, with cards skyrocketing in value. The market has yet to slow down as items continue to break records.

In 2020 for instance, the Pikachu Illustrator Card sold for $250k. In September, the newest Charizard from the Champion's Path set is already selling for absurd amounts on eBay. Maybe Paul is correct when he says "Charizard can't f**k up" after all.