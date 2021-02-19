Logo
Logan Paul hits the jackpot with first ever $1million Pokemon TCG box

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:17

by Connor Bennett
logan paul pokemon cards box
Instagram, @loganpaul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

YouTube star Logan Paul revealed that his latest Pokemon box break has netted him $1,000,000 after selling individual packs for quite a hefty profit. 

Pokemon cards and packs have always been collectible and popular thanks to the TV show and multiple games that fans are able to play.

The franchise has got new and old fans alike, with the latter portion craving that childhood nostalgia of buying packs from the store and playing games like Pokemon Yellow and Ruby. That has caused a huge spike in the popularity, and price, of classic Pokemon cards. 

People have been buying them up to either keep a hold of as an investment for even further down the line, or selling the packs shortly after buying them to make a nice profit – to the frustration of some collectors.

Logan Paul holds up pokemon card sets.
YouTube: Logan Paul
YouTube star Logan Paul has taken to trading Pokemon cards, leading to some serious developments in the card game’s economy.

Well, it appears as if Logan Paul has brought in one of the biggest profits around, revealing that he recently sold 33 packs for a combined $1,000,000 profit. 

“We got the first-ever million-dollar Pokemon box. I had no idea it was going to be this big,” Logan said on episode 257 of imPaulsive. “I thought the packs would maybe sell for $15,000 each. They sold for an average of $38,250 on Goldin Auctions. 

“We sold 33 of them, which puts it at about $1,300,000. The $350,000 box that I bought grossed 1.3 million dollars and we still have three packs left.” 

As for the reaming three packs, the YouTuber going to tie them to a non-fungible token (NFT) where the winners will get to own certain highlights from the box break, and get to witness it live. 

These NFTs have been popping up more and more across the internet, becoming incredibly valuable. The NBA has started digital collectibles of highlight packs, which is what Logan wants to lean into.

“It’s part of this market hype phenomenon of me X Pokemon X this new industry that is digital collectibles,” Logan added. So, who knows how much he’ll have made when the box break is wrapped up.

Lana Del Rey fans take over TikTok with new Lana Cult trend

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:53 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 12:57

by Georgina Smith
The 'Lana Cult' profile picture next to the TikTok logo
TikTok / Lana Del Rey

Fans of singer Lana Del Rey are going viral for a bizarre trend in which the participating users change their profile pictures to the same image of Lana standing in front of a fire, in order to join the ‘Lana Cult’ and find other likeminded fans.

The TikTok community is one that knows how to rally together, whether it’s for a good cause or just to create a viral meme, the power of millions of users is something to behold.

Like many social media sites, TikTok has become a hub of fandom activity. Not just for stars that got popular on the app like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, but for mainstream celebrities as well.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

Hugely popular singer Lana Del Rey is naturally a favorite among many users of the app, but people are beginning to realize quite how many fans there are after a new trend that people are calling the ‘Lana Cult’ began.

What is the Lana Cult on TikTok?

Essentially, the trend sees Lana Del Rey fans changing their profile pictures to the same image of the singer standing in front of a fire, and then commenting on TikToks relating to the singer to connect with other people who are fellow fans.

In the comments, many post messages saying things like “Lana Del Rey is coming! Repent to the lord and savior Lana Del Rey before it’s too late,” and saying, “let’s be mutuals.” A mutual is two users who both follow each other on a social media platform.

Lana’s follower tab on her official TikTok page shows the vast majority of new followers have the slightly bizarre profile picture, meaning the trend picked up traction fast.

It’s unclear where exactly the image of the singer standing in front of the fire originated from, but it seems to be the key image of the Lana Cult trend.

Countless users have seen a boost in their follower count after participating in the trend, and it seems to have connected the TikTok-based portion of the Lana Del Rey fan base.

This may even end up inspiring other fandoms to take note and make it a mission to find each other by using memes to their advantage.