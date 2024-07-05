Living with god would be “the worst” according to Pokemon players

If you’re a Pokemon fan, chances are that you’ve spent some time daydreaming about what a real-life Pokemon journey would look like.

Flying to work on the back of a Charizard would certainly make the morning commute a little easier, and many fan-favorite ‘mons would seemingly make perfect pets. After all, what’s the difference between an Eeveelution and a pet dog? Other than the ability to use Flamethrower, of course.

Pokemon players recently got into the topic of the best housemate critter online, exploring what their favorite Pocket Monsters would be like as permanent companions – and many opted for their favorite starters, alongside a few wildcard options.

The Pokemon Company Ash, Charizard, and Pikachu from the Pokemon anime.

The person behind the original post asked which Pokemon would be the best to live with, encouraging readers to be as realistic as possible and giving Charmander’s potential for arson as an example.

One commented that they’d like to have Rotom as a pal, comparing the Electric-type to the old Microsoft helper mascot Clippy. Others agreed it would be helpful (but annoying) to have Rotom, with one noting, “Also autonomous, flying, smart, nay intelligent phone. that’s definitely a benefit”.

Another suggested the Chinchilla Pokemon Minccino, noting, “Its Dex entries already set him up as a domestic Pokemon who loves to keep things neat and clean, so it’d probably help with keeping the house clean.”

The Pokemon Company Mincinno from the Pokemon anime.

One bold reader simply commented, “Arceus, obviously. God living in my house would be neato.” Living with a deity could prove to be useful, but as other readers pointed out, Arceus may end up being more of a hinderance than a help.

A reader noted that Arceus could be “the worst judge,” and that, “He would see you doing all those things you don’t want him to see.” Others warned that stealing Arceus’s plates could potentially be lethal, but agreed that he’d likely be “pretty chill” if you left the plates alone, referencing the Pokemon anime.

Despite its potential power in battle and celestial abilities, Arceus does appear to be a fairly laidback deity. As seen in Pokemon Legends Arceus, though, living with the god could put you at risk of a random time travel adventure at any given moment.

Whether you’d prefer to have a cute companion or a celestial llama, it’s safe to say that Pokemon being real would likely result in quite a chaotic timeline. Slice-of-life content remains popular in the Pokemon community to this day, though, providing a source of comfort and coziness for many fans.