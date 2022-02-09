Legends Arceus players demand comeback of 2 classic features for water Pokemon

Legends Arceus makes catching Pokemon in the water tough compared to on land, and fans want two classic features added to the game to remedy it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus challenges players to traverse many different kinds of landscapes with fabled Pokemon from around the Sinnoh region, including in the seas and rivers.

But many players have observed how difficult it can be to sneak up on Pokemon in the water while on Basculegion. And due to your character’s lack of swimming prowess, there are few other options.

Some have come up with a solution to this issue that would bring back two of the franchise’s most signature features for bagging water Pokemon.

Advertisement

Pokemon Legends Arceus players want classic features added

To catch Pokemon in certain water locations in Legends Arceus, players are forced to ride Basculegion and either engage in battles or attempt to sneak up on Pokemon to make the catch.

But, as many likely already know, sneaking around on a massive fish can prove quite difficult, oftentimes forcing players to battle every water Pokemon they want to catch.

But what if there were other options that have been in Pokemon games dating back to Gen 1?

In a Reddit thread posted to the Pokemon subreddit, players have come together to ask developers for two simple additions: Dive Balls and Fishing Rods.

Advertisement

The post titled, “Can we all agree that catching things in the water sucks?” has already netted over 1,600 upvotes and has over 130 people in the comments mostly in agreement that catching water Pokemon needs something more.

“My suggestion: Give us Net Ball. When you throw it at a water or bug type it becomes a net,” was one person’s suggestion that several others jumped on board with, as well.

Whether it be the OP’s hope for Dive Balls and fishing or the Net Ball, players just want more options for how to catch Pokemon while in the water, similar to how there are certain balls specifically for catching flying Pokemon.

Advertisement

With the game’s potential DLC’s being speculated and patch notes already coming out, there is some hope that developers will make a change and add more options for aquatic encounters. But nothing is confirmed as of yet.