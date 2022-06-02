Lechonk just reached legendary Pokemon status: The AEW signs are appearing

Pokemon’s latest heartthrob, Lechonk, has fans all over the world excited for the Gen 9 releases. So excited, in fact, that a fan brought a sign dedicated to the popular pig to an AEW wrestling event.

The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on June 1, 2022, and part of that trailer introduced the franchise’s latest extremely popular Pokemon… Lechonk.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their love for the latest creature.

However, it hasn’t stopped there as someone brought a sign to AEW Dynamite later that evening that was dedicated to the popular pig.

Pokemon Fan brings Lechonk sign to AEW

During a monologue from AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman on June 1, a quick shot of the crowd in Los Angeles showed a very-dedicated Lechonk fan showing his love for the new Gen 9 ‘mon.

AEW Dynamite fans have loved showing their interest in the gaming and influencer space by dedicating signs to various topics. In September 2021, a diehard fan sent a message to Rockstar by using a sign that said: “Announce GTA VI.”

When it comes to the influencer side of things, well, one of their stars challenged Logan and Jake Paul to a wrestling match… with a valuable Charizard card at stake if she wins.

Some fans think that Lechonk might actually make a good wrestling star, thanks to his bio on the Pokemon website.

It reads: “Timid and Fainthearted—but Also Strong. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic.​ It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

While it’s obvious the perfectly round creature won’t be able to appear in an AEW match anytime soon, it’s clear that fans of the ‘mon are excited for its release in November.