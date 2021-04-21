Leaker claims there won't be Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl news for months - Dexerto

A new leak claims that Pokemon fans will be waiting a little while longer until they get any more news about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

After years of anticipation, the Pokemon franchise is finally returning to the Sinnoh region with the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes. However, despite its announcement in February 2021, there is still a lot we don’t know about it.

According to a new rumor from a usually reliable source, fans of Gen IV may have to wait another few weeks until they get any new information on the wildly anticipated projects.

When will we learn more about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

After being revealed, the Pokemon community were left with more questions then answers about the Sinnoh remakes. Would they be based on the Platinum version? Would they contain a National Pokedex? Outside of being marketed as “faithful” takes on the original Nintendo DS titles, developer ILCA was pretty tight-lipped about the project.

Popular Pokemon outlet KeliosFR claims that players will have to wait just a little bit longer until they get more concrete details about which features the game will actually have. According to the insider, fans will not be getting any more updates about the Nintendo Switch RPG’s until June at the earliest – so don’t expect anything in April or May 2021.

Reporting on Kelio’s tweet, leak account CentroLeaks wrote, “The next information for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond &. Shining Pearl won’t be before June according to known insider Kelios.”

Interestingly, Kelios followed up their posts by stating that the Sinnoh remakes are already completed and have their release date set. “The bulk of the game is finished, they are currently polishing it graphically and fixing bugs. The footage from the [February 2021] Pokemon Presents is from a January build,” they said.

Given that Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are scheduled for a “late 2021” release, none of this is too shocking. Looking at past Pokemon titles, it’s actually pretty common for the next trailer to release sometime around June.

Of course, take any news not delivered by The Pokemon Company with a grain of salt. But this at least seems to confirm that will be waiting a while longer before we get any proper updates.