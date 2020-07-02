Leak reveals where Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region actually is

It's pretty clear that the Galar region is based on the UK but now the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC has revealed more details.

From the shape of the map to commonly used British dialogue, it's no secret the Galar region is based on the UK. The shape of it doesn't quite align though, which led many trainers to believe it's actually a loose representation of it.

The Isle of Armor's location is situated off the east coast of the Galar region, but there is no such island that exists off the east coast of the UK. Does this mean it's just an island that bears similarities to the UK, then? Well no, it could be an even closer fit than we first thought.

Crown Tundra location revealed

Fly locations found in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion have proven fascinating. Among them are several which point to an as yet unknown island.

Presumably, those fly locations are not meant to be there but the fact that they are has shown where The Crown Tundra will be. They can be found in the south of Galar which is interesting because places tend to get colder as you head north. That's unless you're going towards the South Pole that is!

However, if you turn the Galar region upside down it becomes a near replica of the UK. The Crown Tundra matches up with Scotland and then the thickest part of the Galar region the north, would then align with the south of England.

Isle of Armor actually the Isle of Man?

It then becomes a question of whether the Isle of Armor is based on Ireland or the Isle of Man. Given the size of it in comparison to Galar, you'd think it would be Ireland.

The Pokemon Company have stated otherwise though, saying the Isle of Armor was "inspired" by the Isle of Man. They also confirmed The Crown Tundra is based on Scotland, which adds further proof Galar is an upside-down version of the UK.

Trainers have also noticed what looks to be additional locations situated in the west of Galar. We have no idea what they are but it is already being speculated they will be part of a third DLC.