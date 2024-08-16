Latest Pokemon TCG Pocket preview reveals “brutal” artwork

Eager Pokemon players are slowly getting a glimpse of the hotly anticipated new mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket at Pokemon World Championships 2024, and it seems that most are huge fans of the new artwork.

While at the time of writing, there has only been a brief teaser trailer for the game, people at the Championships in Honolulu are reporting that a trailer is being shown around the Pokemon Center. One of the people sharing photos from the venue was PokeBeach, who published images of several new cards.

Among the latest cards revealed to join are Squirtle and Pidgeot, with some new variations on Illustration Rare cards, though it remains to be seen how they are found and presented.

Already fans are calling for some of these cards to be printed physically, with one comment saying, “They’ve got to print these” and giving the reasoning, “Pidgeot is incredible and the Squirt such a good little bub.”

Others commended the effort being put into Pocket, saying that it’s clear this is important for The Pokemon Company. One comment said it’s clear TPC is “going all in on the art for TCG Pocket” and that they would like to see “multiple alternate arts for cards akin to Marvel Snap.”

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans also started talking about the latest TCG Pocket reveals in a Reddit post, where they discussed how “brutal” the artwork for Pidgeot seems. Especially because the Pidgeot is picking up a helpless Magikarp in the latest card.

One reply jokes about the artwork and what Magikarp will do in retaliation, saying, “That Pidgeot is in for such a splashing.”

Meanwhile, plenty of people seem excited about these cards in comments, but some are hoping for more interactivity when the app eventually goes live. One comment explains, saying, “I feel like Pocket should have animated versions of these cards.”

Then another person replies asking for the same thing, adding, “Animated cards feel like a hugely missed opportunity. Maybe it will happen but I highly doubt it.” Pokemon TCG Pocket is yet to be fully unveiled, so it is unclear exactly what surprises might be waiting in the game when it launches.

There is not a lot of information out there on Pokemon TCG Pocket right now, but be sure to watch the Pokemon World Championships 2024 to see if any new trailers are unveiled.