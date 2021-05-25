Kanto Cup Pokemon Go guide: Rules, Best Pokemon, CP Limit & Battle League tips - Dexerto

If you’ve got a taste for competition, Pokemon Go’s Kanto Cup is the perfect opportunity to flex your muscles. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including the rules, best Pokemon, CP limit, and more!

Pokemon Go is a lot more than just a fun-filled adventure, it’s the best place to earn some competitive Ws in style.

Niantic’s iconic mobile app has birthed a competitive scene quite unlike any other, with trainers maxing out their teams in order to take on events such as the Battle League’s Retro Cup.

If you’re looking to be the very best, like no one ever was, then we’ve got some great news! The Pokemon Go Kanto Cup is back, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement

Kanto Cup Pokemon Go: rules

As you can imagine, this competition is called the Kanto Cup for a reason – it focuses on the original Gen 1 Pokemon. The unique set of rules mean that:

Only Pokemon with a Pokedex number from #001 to #151 will be allowed. Alolan form Pokemon can be used.

Kanto Cup CP Limit

Another subsection of the rules is on CP, or Combat Power. This is to ensure that all players enter the tournament on an even playing field.

The CP Limit for the Kanto Cup is 1,500 CP, so you need to ensure that all Pokemon on your team are under that limit if you’re looking to compete.

Start date and time

As part of the game’s seventh competitive season, there’ll be an unranked Kanto Cup that allows players to try out some creative new tactics and strategies.

Advertisement

This runs from Monday, May 24, at 1PM PST/4PM EST/8PM BST to Monday, May 31, at 1PM PST/4PM EST/8PM BST.

Kanto Cup Pokemon Go best Pokemon

For a full breakdown of which Pokemon are essential to have on your team, we’ve got a full guide to the best Pokemon to use here.

If you’re looking for all of that information at a glance, here’s everything you need to know:

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Hypno Fire Punch Psychic Alolan Sandslash Powder Snow Bulldoze Mew Shadow Claw Wild Charge Charizard Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Alolan Marowak Hex Shadow Bone Wigglytuff Charm Ice Beam

Pokemon Go Battle League tips

Working your way up the Battle League tier list isn’t the easiest thing to do, but luckily we’re here to help you become a Pokemon Master!

Our main Battle League tips are as follows:

Advertisement

Tap fast! – Fast Moves come in clutch during Battle League battles, not only because they do damage, but also because they charge up your Charge Moves. Fast fingers are going to be essential if you want to win! Build a balanced team – Running into the fray with three Fire-types isn’t going to bode well for you if the other trainer happens to be a Water-type main. Make sure you have a well-rounded team that can combat any threat. Power up your stats – Don’t go into the Battle League with loads of stardust and candies, because they aren’t going to do you any good. Make sure you level up your Pokemon’s best stats and abilities to make sure you’re ready to pack a punch. Hold onto your Charge Moves – Just because you have it, doesn’t mean you should use it. It’s better to eat away at your opponent’s health with your fast moves, then use your Charge Move to deal the final blow. Watch the meta – As new Pokemon are released, the best Pokemon will change. Make sure you have a finger on the pulse to ensure you remain on top of the game.

So that’s everything you need to know to compete in the Pokemon Go Kanto Cup! If you want to make sure you’re up-to-date with all things Pokemon Go, make sure you check out our dedicated hub here!