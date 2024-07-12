Some Pokemon TCG fans have started selling English cards to collect the higher-quality Japanese versions instead.

Western audiences have long considered Japanese versions of Pokemon TCG far superior to their own. For one, Japanese and English cards boast different card-back designs and better paper quality.

Of course, collectors especially take notice of each card’s front-facing display, with Japanese cards reigning supreme because of their special holofoil effects.

Such effects give the Pokemon cards a shine only present in select English collections. The Japanese iterations of these cards additionally come with a texture that helps the art pop.

This has resurfaced as a topic of discussion thanks to a post from Twitter/X user Gemiosini who said of Pokemon cards, “The difference in texture is actually crazy between English and Japanese.” The Pokemon collector shared a short clip showcasing the fine detail in question.

Several people who responded to the post said they prefer Japanese Pokemon cards for this very reason. Said one such collector, “One of the reasons I pretty much exclusively collect Japanese cards now. The difference in shine/texture is insane.”

Others chimed in to say they now sell their English cards to make way for the alternative. “I started selling my English cards to buy Japanese copies instead for this exact reason,” a user wrote.

Stated someone else in the thread, “Switched to collecting/opening Japanese only a few years back. Best decision ever. Prices are so much cheaper for singles and products…”

Another person shared photos of their Mew Ex cards to further demonstrate that “Japanese textured cards are wayyyy better looking…”

While Pokemon cards continue to rise in popularity, it’s clear the most dedicated collectors see more value in Japanese cards over English iterations.