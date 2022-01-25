It’s time for a new Legendary in Pokemon Go

Battling and catching Legendaries has always been the best part of Pokemon Go, but it’s been months since the last one made its debut. It’s left many players wondering: Where are all the new Legendary Pokemon?

Everyone remembers their first Legendary catch in Pokemon Go. Whether it was Kanto’s iconic Mewtwo back in the early days of raiding, or a more modern addition like Unova’s Reshiram and Zekrom, that feeling of securing one of the game’s most powerful creatures after defeating it is unmatched.

But that feeling has become increasingly rare lately, partly because of a lack of new Legendaries to catch. It’s been six months since the last one, the Galar region’s Zamazenta, made its debut, and since then it’s all been repeats of Legendaries that most longtime players have already caught.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s value in older Legendaries returning – new players get a chance to catch them and veterans can stock up on Candy – but catching something you’ve already got (especially when 5-Star Raids are such a time-consuming process) just isn’t that exciting.

It’s a shame, because when Legendaries first appeared in the game back in 2017, Niantic introduced new ones every month, giving players a constant reason to return. Now, it seems we’re lucky to get new Legendaries twice a year – and there’s currently no sign of when the next one will arrive.

Read More: Why Legendaries need to return to Research Breakthroughs

Obviously, the rate of Legendary debuts will slow down over time; Niantic have expressed their desire to make Pokemon Go a ‘forever game’, so releasing them all in rapid succession wouldn’t fit with that plan.

Advertisement

But as it stands, there are more than 20 Legendary Pokemon that haven’t appeared in the game yet, from Alola’s Guardian Deities to the Galarian versions of Kanto’s Legendary Birds. If one of these debuted every two months, there would be at least three years of Legendary content ahead of us.

And that’s not even including all of the various forms for existing Legendaries – like White Kyurem and Black Kyurem or the Primal versions of Groudon and Kyogre – or any new Legendary Pokemon that might appear in the upcoming Gen 9 mainline games.

There’s still so much that can be done with Legendaries in Pokemon Go, so it’s a little disappointing when the biggest new feature fans get in a whole month is the debut of a forgettable Pokemon like Helioptile – especially when the release of Legends Arceus offers a great opportunity for a big tie-in event.

Advertisement

Now is the perfect time to beat the drought of content and introduce a new Legendary (or a Legendary form change) to get players excited once again. Or, you know, Niantic could just give us Arceus. We’d be happy with either.