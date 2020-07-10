Isle of Armor trick lets you get Pokemon with Hidden Ability every time

Pokemon Sword and Shield players now have a way to guarantee themselves a Pokemon with Hidden Ability every single time they wish, with a new trick in the Isle of Armor.

The game's developers, Game Freak, finally opened the borders of the Galar Region DLC extension in June, allowing trainers to access parts of the world they have never seen before. As a part of that Expansion Pass, a number of old faces have returned, as well as the addition of some new species.

That being said, some things always stay the same and that can be said for trainers' urge for Hidden Abilities. These are, for those who aren't familiar, just extra abilities that a Pokemon sometimes has when you catch them.

How to get guaranteed Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Thankfully, following the Isle of Armor release, we now have a way to make sure we get a Hidden Ability Pokemon every single time we're looking for one.

How? Well, let's run through it step-by-step.

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield on your Nintendo Switch console. Head over to the Isle of Armor. Here, walk around in search for Pokemon dens. Just like on the main island, these are signposted with beams of light. Unlike the primary island, however, you're going to need to look for a purple beam rather than red. Once you've arrived at one, interact with the den and catch the Pokemon inside, which will have a Hidden Ability every time you follow this process.

Now that you know what you have to do, you should be able to catch as many species as you want and have additional abilities for each of them, all thanks to this simple trick.

Typically, only four or five star Max Raid Battles would have a chance of producing a Pokemon with a Hidden Ability. Why spend ages doing that when one trip to the Isle of Armor can sort you out instead? If you know, you know.