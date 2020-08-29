Is there a third Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC being kept under wraps?

The Crown Tundra DLC is the next big release for the Pokemon Company. We don't know what's coming after that, but it is rumored there could still yet to be a third expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The January 9 Pokemon Direct revealed the brand new Expansion Pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Since then the Isle of Armor has been released and we're now waiting for the second announced DLC: The Crown Tundra.

Advertisement

There has been no official word on its release date yet. However, a leak has surfaced revealing when we can expect it to drop among other fascinating details about what's in store.

Fans of the franchise are already looking beyond this, though. There are rumors, even whispers, of more content coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield in late 2020 or beyond.

Advertisement

All aboard the train to Kalos

One of these is in the form of a third DLC. It will be interesting to see what direction the powers that be head in with a third instalment but there are a lot of loose ends surrounding the Kalos region.

After all, the stars seemed to align for a return to the Pokemon X and Y region in the build up to Sword and Shield. Could Game Freak be keeping this in their back pockets?

In a now deleted tweet, @Pualitics shared the following:

Advertisement

Suspicious train on world map

UK and france are close geographically

Kalos has a lot of open ends which need explaining

Masuda said there'd be a big postgame "Yep, its Kalos time"

A return to Kalos would be huge - both in terms of fan reaction and the size of the region. This is one reason why it may not come in a DLC.

Instead, a return to Kalos could warrant a brand new game entirely. Sequels to Pokemon Black/White and Pokemon Sun/Moon came immediately after each of these releases.

Then again, when the initial Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass was announced, we were told purchasing would include the first two DLCs. Was this because only two were planned or there was always something bigger waiting - a la Kalos?

Advertisement

We likely won't hear anything until after the release of the Crown Tundra but in the meantime it is fun to speculate.