Is the Pokemon Go Rocket Box worth the money?

The Pokemon Go in-game store and web store have both gotten busier over the years, with plenty of exclusive boxes, event tickets, and handy items for players to pick up.

One of the items that caught the attention of the community is the Pokemon Go Rocket Box, tied to the Adventure Week: Taken Over event. When this item was shared on the official Pokemon Go X account, it kick-started a fan discussion on whether it was worth the money.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you get in the Go Rocket Box, looking at whether it’s worth the cash or if it’s best left on the digital shelves.

Should you buy the Pokemon Go Rocket Box?

Niantic Contents of the Pokemon Go Rocket Box – buyers get 7 of each item.

No, the Pokemon Go Rocket Box is not worth your money. Based on the price and the fact you only get 7 of each item – some of which are easily attainable – it’s not worth buying.

As shown in the image above, the Pokemon Go Team Rocket Box comes with 4 different item types. The full contents list includes:

7 Rocket Radars

7 Ultra Balls

7 Silver Pinap Berries

7 Premium Battle Passes

While a themed event box may seem like a fun purchase, the contents simply do not match up to the $9.99 price tag. It offers some convenience, adding Premium Battle Passes into the mix and saving time on grinding Rocket Radars, but the low quantity of items makes it less meaningful.

Additionally, unless you’re a brand new player, you’re likely to have come across plenty of Ultra Balls during your adventures without this box, simply by finishing tasks, spinning Photodisks at Gyms, and visiting PokeStops.

Silver Pinap Berries are harder to come across, sometimes appearing as rewards from Special Research Tasks or Field Research Tasks, but only getting 7 of them from the Go Rocket Box simply isn’t worth the money.

Some Pokemon Go Boxes can be fantastic investments, either for new players or to help with gearing up for a big event, but based on our experience and research into the items themselves, this particular Box is worth leaving well alone.

