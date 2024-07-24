Is the Grow Together Pokemon Go Research ticket worth it?

A new paid Research ticket has sprouted in Pokemon Go, otherwise known as the Grow Together Research ticket – but is it worth buying? Let’s find out.

Thanks to the current Shared Skies season, Pokemon Go is brimming with exciting events, Community Days, Raids, Spotlight Hours, and so much more. However, a lot of current events and adventures ask the player to pay for access, meaning most fans have to pick and choose their purchases carefully.

The Grow Together Research ticket is one such situation and can leave many players wondering if it’s worth investing the $4.99 to gain its rewards. Well, with that in mind, we’ve gathered our team of experts and assessed whether the Grow Together Research ticket is worth buying, or whether it’s worth keeping in the ground where it came from.

Should you buy the Grow Together Pokemon Go Research ticket?

Niantic

Ultimately, yes. It’s worth buying the Grow Together Pokemon Go Research ticket thanks to the plentiful rewards and Pokemon encounters. However, it’s only worth it if you’re regularly purchasing tickets, and is certainly not a must-have deal.

The rewards are as follows:

5× XP from the first PokeStop spin of the day until the end of the season

Complete the Timed Research tasks to receive these rewards.

Encounters with the following Pokémon. Galarian Farfetch’d Feebas Swirlix Tandemaus



2 Lucky Eggs

9 Rare Candies

2 Star Pieces

2 Incense

This ticket feels particularly circumstantial and is primarily useful for those looking to increase their level thanks to the added XP, especially after players have been reporting the power of such an XP increase.

The same goes for those looking to grab its guaranteed encounters. Sure, Tandemaus and Feebas are certainly popular and do evolve into some useful Pokemon, but they’re not game-changing.

Then there’s the Lucky Eggs and Incense. Incense can be found by spinning Pokestops and Lucky Eggs are harder to get hold of. However, if you’re leveling up you’ll get plenty, being available at levels 9, 10, 15, 20 (x2), 25, 30 (x3), 35, and 40 (x4). As such, they don’t always feel as meaningful but can be useful for those players missing the items.

Pokemon Go Hub

The real selling point here is the two Star Pieces. These rare items are always handy to have in your inventory and can be tough to get hold of.

Ultimately, this isn’t a ground-breaking Research ticket that players should be scrambling for. However, it’s not a completely useless ticket either and can be ideal for those looking to expand their Pokedex, grab a ‘mon they haven’t got yet, or stock up while still having fun completing tasks.

The Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research tasks can be completed at any time until September 3, 2024, and can be purchased until August 1, 2024, at 7:59 pm local time.

While heading to the store to pick up your new ticket, be sure to check out Niantic’s upcoming Raid event, which promises to grant players one of the rarest items in the game.