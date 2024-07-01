Is the Aquatic Paradise Pokemon Go research ticket worth it?

Pokemon Go has released a new paid Timed Research ticket for their upcoming Aquatic Paradise event, taking place from July 6 to July 9 – but is the ticket worth buying?

Along with the thrilling Pokemon Go Fest, Niantic has released the Aquatic Paradise event, focusing primarily on Water-type Pokemon. While it does feature various new wild encounters, the adventures also showcase the debut of the adorable Shiny Ducklett.

However, along with the free encounters, challenges, bonuses, and Field Research, Pokemon Go has also announced a paid Timed Research ticket. We’ve gathered our team of experts and analyzed the contents to assess whether this is worth purchasing, using your coins, or whether it’s better left in the water.

Should I buy the Aquatic Paradise Pokemon Go Timed Research ticket?

Niantic/Pokemon Company

Ultimately, no. With four rewards, it just doesn’t seem worth the $1.99 price tag. The rewards are as follows:

Encounters with Ducklett

4 Lucky Eggs

2 Incense

20 Ducklett Candy

Now, Ducklett is hardly a game-changing Pokemon as far as PvP or Raids go, so it’ll likely either be your Buddy or be tucked away in your Pokedex for years to come. As such, getting extra encounters with Ducklett feels relatively void, especially given it’ll appear more frequently in the wild.

If you want Ducklett Candies, head outside between July 6 and July 9 and catch some for yourself. Then make it your buddy and walk around, you’ll soon get 20 Candy.

Then there’s the Lucky Eggs and Incense. Incense can be found by spinning Pokestops or farming photo discs. As for Lucky Eggs, granted, they’re harder to get hold of. However, if you’re leveling up you’ll get plenty, being available at levels 9, 10, 15, 20 (x2), 25, 30 (x3), 35, and 40 (x4).

As such, the rewards are easy to get elsewhere and don’t seem to match the $1.99 price tag.

On top of our own perspective, it seems the community is also questioning the ticket’s value, with many feeling that the “ticket is a big downgrade from Spelunker’s Cove‘s 5 passes. Lucky eggs and incense just aren’t as valuable.”

Others have added that the “ticket rewards are lacking” proving plenty of players may either avoid the Ticket or use their Coins instead.

Of course, the beauty of Pokemon Go is that you can do as you please. If you want to invest in all the available content or ensure an encounter with the adorable Ducklett then there’s nothing stopping you from buying this ticket.

However, it just doesn’t seem worth the $1.99 cost. You’re better off using your coins to invest in Lucky Eggs or Incense, or simply spinning PokeStops during your adventures to grab the items.

For more information on how to get PokeCoins, be sure to check out our guide. Alternatively, check out all the medals available in Pokemon Go, to ensure you get the most out of the popular mobile game.