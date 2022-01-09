Is Pokken Tournament 2 in development? Leaker claims Pokemon sequel is coming

Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament could be getting a sequel on Nintendo Switch if a leaker is to be believed.

The popular fighter was first released on Wii U in 2016, followed shortly by the “DX” version on the Switch in 2017. It pits two characters against each other in a brawl, akin to the Super Smash Bros series.

Fans have been calling for a sequel for a while now, and it looks as though their wish could be granted in 2022 according to a prominent leaker who spilled the beans on titles that could potentially be heading to the handheld console in the coming months.

Is Pokken Tournament 2 on the way?

On January 3, 2022, the infamous leak group LeakyPandy shared some insights into rumors they’d heard about Nintendo Switch titles that may release this year on Twitter.

“NEW Games expected to be revealed this year,” they wrote, alongside a list of potential games including a new Xenoblade, Mario Kart 10, and a Pikmin adventure.

One title also in their list was Pokken Tournament 2, and if real, it would be a Switch exclusive expectedly.

Pokken Tournament’s Game Director, Katsuhiro Harada, had previously expressed interest in making a sequel but said that the decision ultimately lies with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company.

“We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again,” he tweeted in January 2021. “But it’s not what we decide, it’s what they decide.”

LeakyPandy has correctly predicted dates of Nintendo Direct presentations in the past, so it is entirely possible that they could be right on the money here.

That said, though, as always, make sure to take this with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developer itself.