Is Pokemon TCG Pocket down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Pokemon TCG Pocket has taken over the mobile market, with players able to collect stunning cards and battle other fans with their OP decks. However, before taking on other players, you’ll need to ensure the game’s servers are running fine.

Thanks to the online battles, Pokemon TCG Pockets servers are vital. If they’re down, players won’t be able to compete, and in some instances will be locked from entering the mobile game entirely. As such, all those events, hourglass grinds, or competitive deck builds are halted until it’s back up and running.

So, to ensure you’re not disappointed when you dive in, or work out whether it’s your phone or the game that’s the issue, here’s all you need to know about the Pokemon TCG Pocket servers, and where you can best keep track of its status.

Are the Pokemon TCG Pocket servers down?

At the time of writing, the Pokemon TCG Pocket servers are working.

Upon the release of the Mythical Island expansion, Pokemon TCG Pocket faced worldwide crashes as thousands faced an Authentication Error when trying to dive in.

Nevertheless, as of the time of writing, this error has been fixed and the game is fully up and running, allowing all fans to begin pulling from the new pack.

The Pokemon Company Mythical Island is the latest Booster Pack and is also the reason for the latest crash.

How to check Pokemon TCG Pocket server status

The best way to check the Pokemon TCG Pocket servers is through this article, as we’ll be updating it whenever issues occur or whenever the game goes down.

Additionally, players can always check out the Pokemon TCG Pocket X account as they regularly keep fans updated with the latest news are will share any upcoming maintenance or sudden issues.

