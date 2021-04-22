Is Pokemon Sword & Shield getting a third DLC? Scarily accurate leak resurfaces - Dexerto

An insanely accurate leak from 2020 has players now wondering if Pokemon Sword & Shield could be getting a third DLC expansion on top of The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

After Crown Tundra dropped in October 2020, many considered the second expansion DLC to be the final conclusion to Pokemon Sword & Shield.

However, an old leak rediscovered in April 2021 has some players believing that the Gen VIII RPG could be getting one last DLC pack – but is it true?

Could Pokemon Sword & Shield get a third DLC pack?

Pokemon fans began to speculate about new Sword & Shield content after stumbling upon an old leak posted on the /vp/ forums which was scarily accurate. “2020 SWSH DLC 1-2 + 200 mons. 2021 DPP Remakes – Simple Remake, this will not replace SWSH – Sinnoh Dex + 100 more. 2021 SWSH DLC 3 – releasing the rest of missing Pokemon + 3 new mythicals,” the post read.

Considering that the leaker uploaded this in February 2020, they were able to accurately describe the Sinnoh remakes as being “simple” a year before Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were eventually revealed to be “faithful” ports. At the time, most fans assumed the Gen IV project would use Gen 8’s engine.

This led players to re-examine the rumor, where the user also claimed Sword & Shield would get a third DLC sometime in 2021. While The Crown Tundra added most ‘mon to the Switch title, there are still a handful of Pokemon still missing which the leaker claims will be completed with the supposed third expansion.

Interestingly, the leaker also claimed The Pokemon Company would have another title out in 2022 known as “Project Kingin.” Could this have been Pokemon Legends: Arceus? It’s hard to say given we don’t know what the game’s actual project codename was while in development.

Is the Sword & Shield DLC 3 leak real?

Of course, it goes without saying but take any “leak” with a major grain of salt. Just because someone is accurate in their predictions, it doesn’t mean they were a legitimate source with actual information. Sometimes people just get lucky.

Still, we can’t help but wonder considering that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a single-player title and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes are being developed by a third party studio and are not using Gen VIII’s engine.

With Gen 9 seemingly pushed back to 2023 and beyond, there are a lot of questions. What about online competitive and raids? Keeping Sword & Shield alive a little longer with another DLC wouldn’t be that far-fetched.