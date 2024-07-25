Is Kingambit in Pokemon Go?

Dark/Steel-type Pokemon Kingambit is a behemoth in the mainline games, but Pokemon Go players will have to wait to get their hands on the Gen IX creature.

The ninth generation of Pokemon added a new wrinkle to the Pawniard evolution line. Kingambit, the evolution of Bisharp, was added in the Scarlet & Violet games, and it can be a pain to get the former due to how the latter evolves.

However, those who have obtained a Kingambit in Scarlet & Violet will know the Dark/Steel-type is a very good physical Attacker and Defender. However, is the creature obtainable yet in Pokemon Go?

Here’s what trainers should know about the status of Kingambit in the mobile game.

The Pokemon Company Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Status of Kingambit in Pokemon Go

As of July 2024, Kingambit is not available in Pokemon Go.

Kingambit’s two pre-evolution forms, Pawniard and Bisharp, have been in Pokemon Go for some time. Pawniard was first added to Pokemon Go in 2020, during a Team Rocket Takeover event that saw the Dark/Steel-type being added through Strange Eggs.

That update marked the release of both Pawniard and Bisharp, but Kingambit wasn’t even a thought at that time. This Pokemon was added in 2022 when Generation IX released, and the Dark/Steel-type evolves from Bisharp in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games.

In Scarlet & Violet, one can evolve Bisharp into a Kingambit when the former defeats three other Bisharp that holds the Leader’s Crest.

This could be done simply by defeating a Bisharp surrounded by Pawniard in the wild. However, wild encounters work very differently in Pokemon Go, as one doesn’t have to weaken a wild Pokemon to catch it. If Niantic does add Kingambit, they’d have to do something different to make obtaining it special.

