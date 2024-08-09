IRL classic Pokemon item makes Zygarde Cell hunting way easier

Pokemon Go has a lot of different features – some more fun than others – and one that has caused some furor is the addition of Zygarde and those all-important Zygarde Cells that came alongside the Routes update.

Players must travel along user-created Routes in the hopes of finding enough of the elusive item to eventually change Zygarde’s form, making it much more powerful in the process. The problem is that getting Zygarde Cells is extremely tough and isn’t always guaranteed after a Route.

One eager Pokemon Go player has found a fun workaround inspired by classic Pokemon games. Just like in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, a Pokemon Go player has discovered the awesome power of the humble Bike.

In a Reddit post, one Trainer has detailed how their biggest hack for collecting those pesky Cells is actually to hop on a bicycle and hit the dirt path.

Other Pokemon Go players lauded the tip, with many sharing that they use this method to farm Zygarde Cells too. One person commented, “The IRL bike was a game changer for me too” while another added, “Yeah, I bike to work and can usually get 2 or 3 cells per day.”

However, a lot of Trainers simply used this as a chance to remind themselves about Routes, as it seems the feature is somewhat forgotten. “What I need to do is remember to actually use routes when I go for walks…..” said one comment.

Not everyone was on board with the idea, though, including one person who argued, “I like the idea, but I prefer to walk. So I can catch Pokemon and spin stops while moving.” Though of course, there are always other options, as one person pointed out they used the “Pokemon go plus +” to do both.

It seems to be a solid tactic, though we don’t encourage trying to play Pokemon Go while also riding a vehicle of any sort. If you can tuck it away in your pocket and spin away with the Pokemon Go Plus+, then this may be a decent way to power up the Legendary Zygarde.

If you want to earn yourself some other rare Pokemon, be sure to check out our guides to popular Pokemon Go events Spotlight Hour and Community Day, as well as the current Raid Bosses.