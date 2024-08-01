“Infuriating” new Pokemon Go glitch causes Gyms & PokeStops to vanish

An “infuriating” new bug in Pokemon Go is causing key features such as Gyms and PokeStops to vanish completely.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to in-game bugs; the player base often shares these glitches online, which is crucial in notifying developer Niantic when issues pop up.

The latest glitch to be discovered by the Pokemon Go Reddit community has been dubbed “infuriating” by trainers as it is causing Gyms and PokeStops to disappear and become inaccessible.

The original poster shared a screenshot of their game, highlighting the stark absence of all the Gyms and PokeStops. A small message stating “gyms under construction” hovers above where the landmark should be located, a painful reminder of what once was.

Based on the replies in the comments, this bug is significantly disrupting the gameplay experience of many Pokemon Go trainers at this point in time. One Reddit user admitted that they “see this error on a daily basis”, making their game experience frustrating.

At the same time, another added that they have been affected by this bug for the past month, leading to a significant decrease in time spent playing the game.

For those who tend to boot up the game and feed berries to their local gyms Pokestops, this glitch has even turned them off the game altogether.

“This bug has really killed playing for me since I also tend to feed berries locally. Whenever I see it, I just close the app and say screw it.”

A third Pokemon Go player claimed that this glitch even occurred when they were in the middle of “battling a gym.”

Further explaining how they “finished the battle, and then it looked like someone was trying to retake it, but no, it was the delayed animation of ME battling…. apparently myself.”

While the bug has been active for at least a month, Niantic has yet to address this “annoying” glitch.

Trainers have speculated that this could be due to the dev team adding new code and content for future events; however, we do not know this for sure.