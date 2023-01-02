Hydreigon & Dragapult Tera Raid Event announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Hydreigon and Dragapult have been announced as the stars of the next Tera Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Following in the footsteps of powerful Pokemon like Charizard and Cinderace, the next Tera Raid Event will feature version-exclusive creatures Hydreigon and Dragapult from January 6 to January 8, 2023.

Hydreigon will appear for Pokemon Scarlet players while Dragapult will appear for Pokemon Violet players. They will both be found in sparkling 4-Star and 5-Star Tera Raids across the Paldea map.

The best news is that the Tera Types for these Pokemon will be random, so there’s potential for loads of different type matchups like a Dragapult with an Ice Tera Type or a Hydreigon with a Fire Tera Type.

Article continues after ad

As always, you’ll be able to access these special Tera Raid Battles by looking for glowing symbols on the Paldea map or by opening the Poke Portal and selecting Raids to join other players’ Tera Raids.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Remember that you can only access 4-Star Raids after earning seven Gym Badges and 5-Star Raids after completing the three main story paths. You’ll also need a Nintendo Online membership to take part.

Both of these pseudo-Legendaries are brilliant additions to your team (we even included Dragapult on our list of the best Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet) so it’s worth catching one if you don’t have them yet.