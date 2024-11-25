How to Wishlist cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wishlist feature can make collecting all the cards a lot less confusing. Here’s how to use it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially gone gangbusters after drawing in over 30 million users and making an eyewatering $120 million in under three weeks. Granted, anything Pokemon-related is usually a success.

The app has captured major attention by creating a digital experience that mimics all the best parts of the Pokemon TCG. From trying to build the best meta decks to collecting the rarest possible cards through randomized booster packs, it has all the hallmarks of the hobby.

Article continues after ad

Of course, keeping track of your card collection and filling in the gaps can be a little overwhelming. Enter Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wishlist feature. There’s no better way to hunt down the cards you’re missing and we’re going to tell you exactly how to make the most of it.

Article continues after ad

Adding cards to your Wishlist in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To Wishlist cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you’ll need to head into your card collection which can be done by navigating to the My Cards tab. That’s the second icon from the left at the bottom of your home screen.

Article continues after ad

Your collection will default to only showing cards you own but you can change this by tapping the button next to the search feature. This will alter your collection to show cards you’re missing as well.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Your card collection should look like this after changing the display option.

To add a card to your Wishlist, start by tapping one that’s missing from your collection. When you do, you’ll notice a heart icon to the right of the blank card. Tapping this will fill in the icon and give you a notification that confirms you have successfully Wishlisted the missing card.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, unowned full-art cards don’t show up as missing from your collection so there’s currently no way to add them to your Wishlist. For now, getting a hold of them is just the luck of the draw.

Article continues after ad

So, why Wishlist a card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto You’ll know your Wishlist is successful when you see this notification.

Viewing Wishlisted cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick

The primary purpose of Wishlisting cards is to help you optimize your Wonder Picks. Once you’ve Wishlisted your missing cards, they’ll stand out in the Wonder Pick menu.

Article continues after ad

Cards you’ve Wishlisted will show the same heart icon from your collection when they’re available in a Wonder Pick. This means you can prioritize missing cards when using the feature.

You’ll have to contend with the random nature of Wonder Picks but you can still up your chance of filling out missing slots in your collection with the Wishlist.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Filling your Pokemon TCG Pocket collection is much easier when you don’t have to do it from memory.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wishlist feature. If you’re looking for more info on how to beef up your collection, check out our guide on crafting and Pack Points.