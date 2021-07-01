How to win Choose Bidoof Cup in Pokemon Go: Best team & best moveset

A very unusual cup has arrived in the Pokemon go Battle League. It’s called the Choose Bidoof Cup, and the only Pokemon you can use is… Bidoof?

The Battle League is where Pokemon Go’s competitive scene takes place, allowing Trainers to take part in PvP battles with other players around the world from the beginner’s Great League to the high-tier Master League.

Every now and then, a new Go Battle League cup arrives with a unique set of restrictions to switch things up, like the recent Element Cup. However, we don’t think we’ve ever seen a cup quite so specific as the Choose Bidoof Cup.

To tie in with Bidoof Day on July 1, 2021, only the loveable Gen IV Normal-type Bidoof will be allowed to compete in the cup. So how do you win? Well, there are actually some tactics you can use to emerge victoriously.

Pokemon Go Choose Bidoof Cup best moveset

Fast Move: Take Down

Take Down Charged Move: Superpower and Crunch

While the Bidoof Breakout event has let players capture Bidoof that know Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt, these won’t be much use in the Choose Bidoof Cup, as there’s an even better Charged Move available.

On July 1, Trainers will be able to catch wild Bidoof that know Superpower. This is a Fighting-type Charged Move, and that’s one of Bidoof’s weaknesses! With this move on your team, you’ll have a great shot at success.

As for Fast Moves, neither choice is particularly good, but Take Down is probably your best shot as it has higher energy gain to let you build up that devastating Charged Move Superpower, which can one-shot an enemy Bidoof.

If you don’t have access to a Bidoof with Superpower, though, you’d be better off going with Tackle as your Fast Move as it deals slightly higher damage.

How to win the Choose Bidoof Cup

While everyone will be using the exact same Pokemon in the Choose Bidoof Cup, there are a few things you can do to get ahead of the game.

Getting all of your Bidoof as close to the 500 CP limit as possible will help, and paying attention to stats is important, too. A Bidoof with high HP will generally be able to outlast one with higher Attack, for example.

Moveset is also incredibly important in this cup, as we explained above. Having Superpower is key!

Pokemon Go Bidoof Cup rules & restrictions

There are a few rules you need to keep in mind when entering the Choose Bidoof Cup:

Only Bidoof will be allowed on your team.

will be allowed on your team. The max CP of any Bidoof in the cup is 500 CP.

These restrictions also mean that Bidoof’s evolved form, Bibarel, isn’t allowed to enter. With just Bidoof on your team, the moves you choose and getting close to that 500 CP limit will be even more important.

Choose Bidoof Cup start date & time

The Choose Bidoof Cup will only be available on Bidoof Day, so it will appear on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10AM to 8PM local time. You won’t have to worry about timezones here.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Choose Bidoof Cup!

For the latest guides, news, and leaks from the popular Nintendo franchise, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon Go home page.