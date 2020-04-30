6 new Pokemon movies added to Pokemon TV - Watch for free

A lot of trainers have suddenly found themselves with a lot more time. The Pokemon Company have recognized this and have made various Pokemon anime episodes and movies free to watch online.

There are hours of action to watch. Whether you're reliving episodes from your childhood or watching them for the first time, you can go back to the very start of the Pokemon series and watch Ash's adventure from the beginning.

Across all the seasons there are hundreds of episodes to enjoy. Even the most ardent of Pokemon fan may struggle to get through them all!

Advertisement

Stream Pokemon TV series

Here is the full list of what's available from the anime:

Season 1 The Beginning - 52 episodes

Season 2 The Beginning - 60 episodes

Season 10 Diamond & Pearl - 51 episodes

Season 11 Diamond & Pearl - 52 episodes

Season 12 Diamond & Pearl - 52 episodes

Season 13 Diamond & Pearl - 34 episodes

Season 20 Sun & Moon -43 episodes

Season 21 Sun & Moon - 48 episodes

Season 22 Sun & Moon Ultra Legends - 46 episodes

Pokemon Generations - 18 episodes

Pokemon Origins - 4 episodes

In addition to this the Twilight Wings series is also available. This is based on the Galar region, the setting of the latest Pokemon games, Sword and Shield. There are currently three episodes available with new ones being added monthly.

Advertisement

It's interesting that so many episodes from the Diamond & Pearl series have been made available. Could this be indicative of a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Gen 4 remake?

Stream Pokemon movies

Again, long-term fans of the series will remember the original Pokemon Movies. This was in the midst of the initial Pokemon hype which saw trainers heading in their droves to the cinema to watch the first one back in the late 90s.

Now though, you can watch that, and 8 other movies for free, also. The full list is:

Pokemon: The First Movie

Pokemon the Movie 2000

Pokemon 3: The Movie

Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokemon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior

Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokemon--Zoroark: Master of Illusions

To watch all these TV episodes and the above movies all you need to do is head over to Pokemon TV. There you'll be greeted with all the thumbnails showing what's available to watch.

Read More: Why trainers are losing Pokemon battles on purpose

Not only is it free but you don't even need to sign in. Simply click the link and relax with the spare time you have been afforded.