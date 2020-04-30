6 new Pokemon movies added to Pokemon TV - Watch for free

A lot of trainers have suddenly found themselves with a lot more time. The Pokemon Company have recognized this and have made various Pokemon anime episodes and movies free to watch online.
There are hours of action to watch. Whether you're reliving episodes from your childhood or watching them for the first time, you can go back to the very start of the Pokemon series and watch Ash's adventure from the beginning.
Across all the seasons there are hundreds of episodes to enjoy. Even the most ardent of Pokemon fan may struggle to get through them all!
Stream Pokemon TV series
Here is the full list of what's available from the anime:
- Season 1 The Beginning - 52 episodes
- Season 2 The Beginning - 60 episodes
- Season 10 Diamond & Pearl - 51 episodes
- Season 11 Diamond & Pearl - 52 episodes
- Season 12 Diamond & Pearl - 52 episodes
- Season 13 Diamond & Pearl - 34 episodes
- Season 20 Sun & Moon -43 episodes
- Season 21 Sun & Moon - 48 episodes
- Season 22 Sun & Moon Ultra Legends - 46 episodes
- Pokemon Generations - 18 episodes
- Pokemon Origins - 4 episodes
In addition to this the Twilight Wings series is also available. This is based on the Galar region, the setting of the latest Pokemon games, Sword and Shield. There are currently three episodes available with new ones being added monthly.
It's interesting that so many episodes from the Diamond & Pearl series have been made available. Could this be indicative of a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Gen 4 remake?
Stream Pokemon movies
Again, long-term fans of the series will remember the original Pokemon Movies. This was in the midst of the initial Pokemon hype which saw trainers heading in their droves to the cinema to watch the first one back in the late 90s.
Now though, you can watch that, and 8 other movies for free, also. The full list is:
- Pokemon: The First Movie
- Pokemon the Movie 2000
- Pokemon 3: The Movie
- Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokemon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior
- Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokemon--Zoroark: Master of Illusions
To watch all these TV episodes and the above movies all you need to do is head over to Pokemon TV. There you'll be greeted with all the thumbnails showing what's available to watch.
Not only is it free but you don't even need to sign in. Simply click the link and relax with the spare time you have been afforded.