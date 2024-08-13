How to watch Pokemon World Championship 2024: Dates, games, location

The 2024 Pokemon World Championship is upon us, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the annual event, including the dates and livestream information.

This year’s Pokemon World Championship has plenty of activities for fans to get involved with. From the Fantasy Team Contest to the celebratory Pokemon Go event, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to exciting opportunities to participate in, Pokemon players can check out the multiple available tournaments via livestreams.

If you’re interested in getting in on the action, keep reading to learn how to watch.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championship will take place from August 16, 2024, through August 18, 2024.

Pokemon World Championship 2024 location

The Pokemon Company

This year’s Pokemon World Championship will be held at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear where the 2025 World Championship will occur, as this is typically announced at the end of this year’s event. However, we will update this article once we learn the information about next year’s location.

Pokemon World Championship 2024 games

During the World Championship, trainers can compete in several Pokemon franchise games. The titles include Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to watch Pokemon World Championship 2024

You can watch the World Championships online if you can’t make any of the in-person festivities. The entire event will be livestreamed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel and the Twitch channels for each game.

During the event, the Pokemon Twitch streams will offer several codes for viewers that will redeem rewards such as Tomoya Ogawa’s Sylveon, a Pokemon Go Timed Research, and a Pecharunt ex (093/064) Illustration Rare Pokemon card.

If you’re interested, you can read our guide on how to claim the exclusive Twitch drops. Also, check out the exclusive merch being offered at the 2024 Pokemon World Championships.