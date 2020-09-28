How to watch Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass presentation

Trainers have been patiently waiting for more news about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass and now it is just a day away. The Pokemon Company announced there will be a presentation to share those much-wanted updates.

Schedule

"Get ready, Trainers: we’ve got updates on #PokemonSwordShieldEX," the official Pokemon Twitter account shared. It will take place on September 29 at the following times based on your timezone:

Advertisement

6am PDT

9am EDT

2pm BST

3pm CEST

10pm JST

11pm AEST

Stream

You can watch the presentation in its entirety below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayIZaCMKpYE

Focus on The Crown Tundra

Beyond sharing that there will be updates about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, no further details were given.

Advertisement

Read More: Trainer finds perfect modern way to play old Pokemon GBA and DS games

It is almost certain that the highly-anticipated release date for the Crown Tundra DLC will be announced. A previous leak suggested it will be coming on October 23, so it will interesting to see if the actual release date aligns with this.

Given it is a presentation, however, and not just a short announcement, we can surely look forward to more than just a release date. Confirmation of returning Pokemon, details about the story, and more information about Calyrex can all be expected.

Third DLC?

Even with all of this included, it would be a fairly low-key presentation for Pokemon's standards. That raises the question as to whether they have something else ready to tease.

Advertisement

After all, there have been rumors about a third Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC for some time now. While this presentation may come a little too early for that, and even take away some of the hype around the Crown Tundra, we can't rule out the possibility of the franchise teasing what is next.

Read More: Pokemon trademark Entei fueling speculation about 2021 game

It does seem unlikely that there will be any news on whatever the next standalone Pokemon game is though, especially since The Pokemon Company have already said the presentation is for updates on the Expansion Pass.

So, unless they're being coy and are keeping something up their sleeve, it will purely focus on Sword and Shield. Hopefully, the stream only adds to the growing hype surrounding the Crown Tundra DLC.